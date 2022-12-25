ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sasportsstar.com

Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Officer in patrol car taken to hospital after rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash with another vehicle that happened while he was responding to a traffic call on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police say the officer was heading to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:20 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 residents displaced after late-night apartment fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents have been displaced following a late-night apartment fire on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a single-story apartment building in the 1720 block of Castroville Road, not far from Highway 90 and South San Joaquin Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX

