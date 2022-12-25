Read full article on original website
sasportsstar.com
Two residents in San Antonio apartment building displaced by fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two residents on San Antonio’s West side are homeless after a fire ripped through their home Monday night. Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Castroville Road at around 9:30 P.M. The building, a one story, two unit apartment building had flames...
KSAT 12
Teen employee injured when suburban crashes into corner of 2 South Side business stores, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage employee of a cleaning supply store suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into the corner of two retail businesses on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of...
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed at QuikTrip gas station, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man showed up to a north downtown convenience store stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a QuikTrip in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from both Interstate 35 and Brooklyn Avenue. According...
KSAT 12
Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
KSAT 12
Man shot while trying to sell shoes outside far West Bexar County home
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot outside a far West Bexar County home early Wednesday morning. Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. to the home in the 15400 block of Bobwhite Quail, not far from both Highway 211 and Potranco Road, outside Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne
BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
KSAT 12
Man extracted from vehicle by firefighters after rollover crash on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s had to be extracted from his vehicle by firefighters following a rollover crash on the city’s far West Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near Highway 151 and Ingram...
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
KSAT 12
Officer in patrol car taken to hospital after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash with another vehicle that happened while he was responding to a traffic call on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police say the officer was heading to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:20 p.m....
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man hospitalized after getting pinned between car, tow truck
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in the hospital after he became pinned to his car by a tow truck early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around midnight in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Oblate Drive and McCullough Avenue.
KSAT 12
2 residents displaced after late-night apartment fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two residents have been displaced following a late-night apartment fire on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a single-story apartment building in the 1720 block of Castroville Road, not far from Highway 90 and South San Joaquin Avenue.
KSAT 12
Faulty fireplace believed to be cause of fire on Northeast Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple has been displaced from the home following a late-night fire on Sunday night, the San Antonio Department said. The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a trailer in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive, not far from Rittiman Road on the city’s Northeast Side.
KTSA
Man shot outside home in far West Bexar County, shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s is recovering after he was shot while trying to sell some shoes. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAT-12 that they were called to the 15400 Bobwhite Quail at around 1 A.M. Wednesday. The victim had arranged...
KSAT 12
Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
KSAT 12
Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire. The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue. Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.
KSAT 12
Officer struck, injured by car while responding to crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a crash was struck and injured by a car that did not stop for sirens and flashing lights, according to SAPD. The crash happened around 5:52 p.m. on Babcock Road and Northwest Loop 410. SAPD said the officer was responding to call...
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry booked on DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – Embattled District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested Wednesday on a DWI charge, which online court documents indicate is linked to his Nov. 6 alleged hit-and-run crash. San Antonio police had filed a DWI case against Perry earlier this month, but it was up...
KSAT 12
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash leads to road closures on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A major multi-vehicle crash on EB Highway 90 at WT Montgomery on Wednesday night led to a diversion in traffic in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic is being diverted at State Hwy 211 and westbound at WT Montgomery. Injuries and what...
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
