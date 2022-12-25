Read full article on original website
OnPoint Credit Union donates $62-thousand to United Way
PORTLAND, Ore. — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donated over $60-thousasnd dollars to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Credit union employees raised $52,181, with a $10-thousand dollar corporate contribution from OnPoint. The donation was made as part of OnPoint's 16th annual employee-led fundraising...
Oregon Community Trees, Dept. of Forestry seek nominees for urban forestry award program
Oregon Community Trees (OCT) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are looking for nominees for the urban forestry award program. The goal of the awards program is to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from community leaders. ODF says the...
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Legalized online and live sports gambling starts in Ohio on Jan. 1, and experts say that could also create mental health challenges for the state. Mental health experts are worried about a possible massive leap in the number of problem gamblers statewide. University of Cincinnati social...
Florida businesses try 4-day workweek
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
Oregon agency warns of fake crypto apps, websites that will steal your money
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns cryptocurrency investors to do their homework before giving any money to a crypto trading platform. Many crypto trading apps or websites are really just fake platforms set up by scammers to take investor money and give nothing in return, according to the agency.
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns of increased risk of landslides
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is saying with the heavy rain, landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. In addition to landslides, debris flows are possible in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood...
Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
Whale Watch Week to start Wednesday despite blustery weather, but 'be prepared'
OREGON COAST — Whale Watch Week is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 28, despite a blustery Whale Watch eve that brought downed trees, power outages and high water to the Oregon Coast. The high winds and water that buffeted the coast Tuesday are expected to subside by Tuesday night...
