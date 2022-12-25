ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

kpic

OnPoint Credit Union donates $62-thousand to United Way

PORTLAND, Ore. — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donated over $60-thousasnd dollars to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Credit union employees raised $52,181, with a $10-thousand dollar corporate contribution from OnPoint. The donation was made as part of OnPoint's 16th annual employee-led fundraising...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Florida businesses try 4-day workweek

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
PENSACOLA, FL
kpic

Oregon agency warns of fake crypto apps, websites that will steal your money

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns cryptocurrency investors to do their homework before giving any money to a crypto trading platform. Many crypto trading apps or websites are really just fake platforms set up by scammers to take investor money and give nothing in return, according to the agency.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Wind advisory issued for Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory is for eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and parts of central and eastern Douglas County. This includes portions of Highways 199, 138, 38, and Interstate 5. Western Siskiyou County is...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

