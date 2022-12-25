ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

More than 3 dozen confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNY Central & The National Desk) — New York state is now sending even more resources to Buffalo as the dig-out continues in Buffalo and the death toll continues to rise. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed three...
BUFFALO, NY
Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. The grants will be...
TEXAS STATE
High winds to kick up dust and fire concerns Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Windy weather will rip across the Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Tuesday & Wednesday but in particular, Wednesday. Winds Tuesday afternoon could gust to 45 mph in the southwest Texas Panhandle which will create elevated fire conditions. Highs Tuesday will reach for the middle 60s so the jacket worn this morning will get shaken off by this afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
Florida businesses try 4-day workweek

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
PENSACOLA, FL
Fishing reopens for freeze-affected areas on Texas Coast

AUSTIN - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast. The fishing restriction will be uplifted Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. The closure is meant to help protect resources during recent freezing weather conditions. They ask the public to contribute online with...
TEXAS STATE
High winds to kick up dust and difficult travel conditions in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds are already strong this morning across the Texas Panhandle. Amarillo, Texas has gusted to 58 mph just before 2 a.m. and several other locations continue to gust to 45-50 mph before sunrise. The timing of the worst winds will be from 6AM-3PM CST before we see them relax heading into the evening.
AMARILLO, TX

