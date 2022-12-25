AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds are already strong this morning across the Texas Panhandle. Amarillo, Texas has gusted to 58 mph just before 2 a.m. and several other locations continue to gust to 45-50 mph before sunrise. The timing of the worst winds will be from 6AM-3PM CST before we see them relax heading into the evening.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO