abc7amarillo.com
Homeless man has first warm Christmas in years thanks to generous strangers
NORWALK, Conn. (WKRC/News 12 CT/CNN Newsource) - For the first time in several years, a man in Connecticut who is homeless has food and warm shelter during the holidays. It's all thanks to the generosity of complete strangers in his community, who felt compelled to give. For the past five...
abc7amarillo.com
More than 3 dozen confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNY Central & The National Desk) — New York state is now sending even more resources to Buffalo as the dig-out continues in Buffalo and the death toll continues to rise. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed three...
abc7amarillo.com
Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. The grants will be...
abc7amarillo.com
High winds to kick up dust and fire concerns Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Windy weather will rip across the Texas & Oklahoma panhandles Tuesday & Wednesday but in particular, Wednesday. Winds Tuesday afternoon could gust to 45 mph in the southwest Texas Panhandle which will create elevated fire conditions. Highs Tuesday will reach for the middle 60s so the jacket worn this morning will get shaken off by this afternoon.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing in El Paso area, more to come
The Texas National Guard has installed over two miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the El Paso area last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday,...
abc7amarillo.com
Florida businesses try 4-day workweek
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
abc7amarillo.com
Fishing reopens for freeze-affected areas on Texas Coast
AUSTIN - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will reopen all restricted saltwater fishing areas on the Texas coast. The fishing restriction will be uplifted Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. The closure is meant to help protect resources during recent freezing weather conditions. They ask the public to contribute online with...
abc7amarillo.com
RRC launches investigation into Atmos Energy service problems following Abbott's request
AUSTIN, Texas — The Railroad Commission of Texas says it has launched an investigation on the "performance" of Atmos Energy during last week's arctic blast following a request by the governor. In a press release, the Mid-Texas Division's gas distribution system said it "issued a request to Atmos Energy...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma-filmed series 'Reservation Dogs' takes #1 spot in several Best TV of 2022 lists
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, "Reservation Dogs" has taken the number one spot in multiple Best TV of 2022 lists. The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety, and New York Times were all lists the series earned top dog status on. This show...
abc7amarillo.com
High winds to kick up dust and difficult travel conditions in the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Winds are already strong this morning across the Texas Panhandle. Amarillo, Texas has gusted to 58 mph just before 2 a.m. and several other locations continue to gust to 45-50 mph before sunrise. The timing of the worst winds will be from 6AM-3PM CST before we see them relax heading into the evening.
