The Ann Arbor News

NFC playoff race: Commanders reportedly turning back to QB Carson Wentz

ALLEN PARK -- The Washington Commanders (7-7-1) are making a change at quarterback as they try and cling to the final NFC wild-card spot with two games left. And that’s worth noting with the Detroit Lions (7-8) a half-game back of the Commanders, holding the tiebreaker thanks to their Week 2 head-to-head win. FiveThirtyEight has the Commanders with a 29% chance of making the playoffs, with the Seahawks (27%), Packers (27%) and Lions (24%) in the hunt. The Giants have skyrocketed to 92% despite last week’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions to further emphasize reviving stagnant rushing attack

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have watched their once-elite rushing attack tumble into the league’s bottom half. Detroit’s yard-per-attempt average has dropped to 18th, with 4.4 yards per attempt. And it hit a new low against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, with the Lions rushing for a season-low 45 yards. They moved the chains a season-low three times on the ground, averaging 2.6 yards per carry across 17 attempts.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Dan Campbell says Lions will get WR Jameson Williams ‘more plays this week’

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has caught one pass on four targets across 45 snaps though his first four games on the field. Williams hasn’t had a catch since the 41-yard touchdown he secured against the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 14. He drew one target against the lockdown Jets, then only one during the high-volume passing day in Carolina. So, it’s understandable for fans to do some clamoring and campaigning to get the speedy rookie more looks. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Williams would see more action in Week 17, then went further in his weekly radio spot on 97.1 The Ticket.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

