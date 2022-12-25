ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has caught one pass on four targets across 45 snaps though his first four games on the field. Williams hasn’t had a catch since the 41-yard touchdown he secured against the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 14. He drew one target against the lockdown Jets, then only one during the high-volume passing day in Carolina. So, it’s understandable for fans to do some clamoring and campaigning to get the speedy rookie more looks. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Williams would see more action in Week 17, then went further in his weekly radio spot on 97.1 The Ticket.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO