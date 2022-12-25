(Richmond, IN)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and the Point News reported that Carver’s is closing and is being sold. Later in the day Tuesday, Reid Health confirmed that it is the purchaser. A Reid spokesperson said that Reid recently learned that the owner of Carver’s planned to close the restaurant and expressed interest in selling the property. After discussing options with the owner, Reid chose to purchase the property due to its proximity to Reid’s main campus on Chester Boulevard. Reid has no immediate plans for the property. Reid also disputed a claim made by the company that is conducting an equipment auction that the building would be demolished. Reid indicated that decision has not been made. New Year’s Day will be the last for Carver’s. Reid Health’s purchase of the Carver’s Restaurant building on Chester Boulevard in Richmond is the latest in series of real estate purchases by the healthcare organization. Here’s a look at some of the larger purchases: In late 2018, Reid bought the former home of County Market in Richmond for $1.75 million. That building is now the home of the PACE Center. Reid then purchased the former Alco building in Cambridge City for $1.05 million. In late 2019, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Eaton for $1.5 million. That building remains vacant. Then, a year ago, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Connersville. Terms of the Carver's purchase were not disclosed.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO