ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Flight cancellations top 1,600 on Christmas Day

By CNNWire
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqCau_0juFaP8o00

With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day.

More than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were already canceled by 12:15 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. And delays of flights still able to takeoff numbered almost 3,200. Christmas Day is traditionally a light day for passenger flights.

Demonstrating the sheer size and impact of the storm, it was an airport in the Deep South that felt the hardest hit by noon Christmas Day. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) -- the world's busiest airport for passengers -- saw the most cancellation and delays.

No. 2 was more than 1,000 miles away out in the Rocky Mountains with Denver International.

Denver International was keeping a sense of humor during the stressful event, posting a tweet of what appeared to be an airport worker playing "Jingle Bells" on a fiddle. The temperature at 10:15 a.m. MT at Denver International was already above freezing at 44F (7C).

In hard-hit western New York, things were still too rough for humor.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) tweeted that it would remain closed entirely until 11 am. Tuesday, December 27 -- extending out a closing originally set to end at 11 a.m. Monday.

The temperature at BUF at 12:15 p.m. ET was 20F (-7C) with blowing snow and wind speeds of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A rough week for flying

The massive storm's arrival was ill-timed for travelers who had started pushing Christmas week flying numbers back toward pre-pandemic levels.

On Christmas Eve, there were a total of 3,487 flights canceled, according to FlightAware. Friday was the worst day with 5,934 cancellations, while Thursday saw almost 2,700 cancellations.

This megablast of winter weather across the eastern two-thirds of the nation is forecast to slowly moderate into Monday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, there were just 153 preemptive cancellations for Monday.

Bus and train service

Late Saturday night, Greyhound posted its latest bus service disruptions, which were centered around routes into and out of Buffalo and Syracuse in New York.

If you're taking a Greyhound bus, you can click here for the latest information for your bus.

Amtrak's last service alert was posted Friday. It said then the severe weather "has caused Amtrak to make several service and cancellations from now through Sunday, December 25."

The train company said impacted customers should be able to take trains leaving at similar times or on another day. You can click here to get the latest Amtrak service alerts on delays or to @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
travelnoire.com

These Are The Top 10 Most Stressful Airports In The U.S.

Airports can be hectic, uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating but which are the most stressful airports in the U.S.?. A recent study revealed the absolute most stressful airports in the U.S. This list highlights which airports to avoid to keep stress levels down, but mostly, it reveals how travelers feel about the flight process in general. The list proves that ‘stress’ comes in the form of rude airport staff, super busy airports, uncomfortable environments and more.
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
The Independent

A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says

A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations

Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
NEW JERSEY STATE
GreenMatters

Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why

'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy