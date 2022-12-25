Flight cancellations top 1,600 on Christmas Day
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. More than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were already canceled by 12:15 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. And delays of flights still able to takeoff numbered almost 3,200. Christmas Day is traditionally a light day for passenger flights. Demonstrating the sheer size and impact of the storm, it was an airport in the Deep South that felt the hardest hit by noon Christmas Day. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) -- the world's busiest airport for passengers -- saw the most cancellation and delays. No. 2 was more than 1,000 miles away out in the Rocky Mountains with Denver International. Denver International was keeping a sense of humor during the stressful event, posting a tweet of what appeared to be an airport worker playing "Jingle Bells" on a fiddle. The temperature at 10:15 a.m. MT at Denver International was already above freezing at 44F (7C). In hard-hit western New York, things were still too rough for humor. Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) tweeted that it would remain closed entirely until 11 am. Tuesday, December 27 -- extending out a closing originally set to end at 11 a.m. Monday. The temperature at BUF at 12:15 p.m. ET was 20F (-7C) with blowing snow and wind speeds of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
