Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher: Blood Origin Holds An Embarrassing Record For Netflix
"The Witcher" is the rare video game adaptation that works for fans of the source material and newbies alike. Anchored by a strong performance from Henry Cavill, who also happens to be a fan of the source material, the dark fantasy series is still incredibly popular as it heads into its third season. And while Cavill won't be returning, Liam Hemsworth is stepping in to take over the titular role.
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Horrible Ratings Aren't Just Because Of Review-Bombing
Netflix's "The Witcher" has faithfully adapted Andrzej Sapkowski's series of fantasy novels across two seasons filled with intrigue, compelling story arcs, and a dynamic lead character in Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). The show will debut a third season in 2023, serving as Cavill's last before he's replaced with Liam Hemsworth starting in Season 4. With the lengthy gaps between seasons and the exit of Cavill from the series, the prequel miniseries "The Witcher: Blood Origin" was created to keep fans invested in the program and establish Sapkowski's mythology further. Set over a millennium before the events of "The Witcher," the four-episode prequel establishes how the original witcher was made, in addition to the circumstances preceding the "Conjunction of the Spheres."
The Witcher's Showrunner Claims The Series Will Not Stick To The Books' Precise Trajectory
Netflix's popular "The Witcher" series has been a huge hit for the streaming company, which is probably best highlighted by its spin-off animation film "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and the just recently released prequel-style story of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which establishes the creation of the monster-hunting caste of augmented humans. Based on the book franchise by Andrzej Sapkowski, this series typically follows Geralt of Rivia, a gruff magic-wielding warrior that is able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the most fearsome and deadly creatures imaginable.
The Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Mistranslation That Had Fans Up In Arms
Throughout the years, there has been one question that has divided international fans of anime: is it better to watch an anime series with subtitles over the original Japanese or is it better to watch the series with a voiceover (or "dub") in the viewer's native language?. The subbed versus...
Wednesday Fan Spots A Shocking Fester Detail That Calls Back To The 1960s Addams Family Series
Just as black never goes out of style, the same can be said for the misadventures of the spooky Addams Family. Tim Burton is just the most recent creative to tackle the patron saint of teenage outcasts, Wednesday Addams. Played with dark glee by genre queen Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" throws the titular character into a world she has never been to before. In the updated version of the familiar story, Wednesday finds herself at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for the supernatural and strange. Though this may seem like the perfect place for her, Wednesday still grapples with coming-of-age conflicts, such as finding herself in the maelstrom of adolescence.
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
Daniela Ruah Says Directing Episodes Of NCIS: LA Is A 'Hefty Responsibility'
Within the TV and film industry, it is not unusual for professionals to carry out more than one role or task, either in a given project or across multiple projects. Producing, directing, writing, and acting may be done by different people, but these roles can also be performed by one and the same person.
Fans Think They Have A Pretty Good Idea Where The 60th Anniversary Doctor Who Storyline Is Heading
One of the most fascinating things about "Doctor Who" is seeing which form the titular Time Lord will take when it's time to regenerate. This allows the show's creators to cast new actors in the role and keep the character fresh. As such, "Doctor Who" character reveals are still making history in 2022.
A Man Called Otto Review: A Movie Called Underwhelming
Pros Some excellent dark comedy amidst the sweetness Surprisingly effective trans representation - a rarity for a studio movie aimed at older audiences. Cons Far more sentimental than the original adaptation, to the detriment of the pitch-black humor Casting Tom Hanks against type as the grumpy lead is less powerful than casting a more gruff older actor. This would have been a perfect Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford role!
Looper Asks: Which Scene From The First Half Of Yellowstone Season 5 Was Most Upsetting? - Exclusive Survey
Contains spoilers for Season 5 of "Yellowstone" Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan's smash-hit Western series "Yellowstone" is already halfway over. Given everything that went down in the first seven episodes of the season, it's safe to imagine the next seven cannot get here fast enough for fans. Thankfully, "Yellowstone" die-hards won't have to wait too long to see where Sheridan and company are leading the narrative — as the second half of the season is set to debut on Paramount Network on January 8, 2023.
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy's Favorite Game Of Thrones Character Is An Odd Choice
"House of the Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy has revealed their somewhat unorthodox favorite character from the main "Game of Thrones" series. During an interview with The Guardian, D'Arcy — who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO prequel — opened up about auditioning for "House of the Dragon" and how they binge-watched the entirety of "Game of Thrones" to prepare for their role as Rhaenyra.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Boss Erica Messer Explains How Her Paranoia Inspired The Unsub Network
When CBS' hit procedural drama "Criminal Minds" ended its 15-season run in 2020, it left a clear void of serial killer creepiness in the primetime television landscape. As it happens, that void could only be filled by the return of "Criminal Minds." Said return, of course, came on the Paramount+ streaming platform under the title "Criminal Minds: Evolution." As the 10-episode "Evolution" series continues to unfold, it's clear that the "Criminal Minds" creative team didn't lose any of their edge during the show's two-year hiatus.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Fans Don't Need To Wait Too Long For Part 2
Get ready to channel one's greatest Bankai and Zanpakuto because it looks like there won't be another decade before the continuation of one of the most popular anime television shows of all time. The first part of "Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War" picks up in the immediate aftermath of the initial run of "Bleach." After 300-plus episodes, "Bleach" has had plenty of time to develop an impressive array of characters, factions, and relationships. Though primarily following Ichigo Kurosaki (Johnny Young Bosch in the English dubs), "Bleach" sees Ichigo go from substitute Soul Reaper to one of the most powerful and resilient combatants in the universe due to the nature of his heritage, weapon, and abilities.
S. Epatha Merkerson Explains How Dick Wolf Created A Great World For One Chicago Crossovers
Before constructing the interconnected, crossover-friendly storytelling universe of the various One Chicago series, uber-producer Dick Wolf was best known as the creative force behind cop shows like "Hill Street Blues" and "Law & Order." But in 2012, Wolf decided to try his hand at devising a show about firefighters set within a major urban center. The city he zeroed in on for his new show was Chicago, and "Chicago Fire" became the foundational franchise in a Chi-town episodic TV empire that would eventually expand to include "Chicago P.D" in 2014, "Chicago Med" a year later, and the short-lived "Chicago Justice" in 2017.
James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol
Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.
Warrior Nun Deserves To Find A New Home (& Why Amazon Should Be Paying Attention)
It's almost become a meme in and of itself at this point that Netflix cancels 95% of anything halfway decent. Back in the old days (see 2006), network channels were more open to having a series find its voice and audience before giving it the axe. After all, most fans would agree the first seasons of "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" weren't necessarily phenomenal, but their renewals gave the writers and actors an opportunity to find the show's voice and turn those shows into classics.
How I Met Your Mother Creator Acknowledges The Much-Debated Origins Of The Mom's Name
For most of the series' nine seasons, "How I Met Your Mother" kept the titular parent's name a secret. Ted (Josh Radnor and Bob Saget) used her family title every time he told stories about the events that led to their eventual romance. We don't even learn her name when she and Ted finally cross paths and start building a life together.
Maile Flanagan Made Grown Men Cry With Naruto's Catchphrase
The original "Naruto" series premiered in 2002, and to this day, the franchise is still going. With 20 years to celebrate, fans and the people who bring the series to life are roaring over the success associated with the orange-clad ninja the world has come to know and love. Maile Flanagan, the English voice that brings Naruto to life, has worked as the ninja since the English dubbed version started when Naruto was only 12 years old.
NCIS Creator Donald Bellisario's Kids Have Held Roles On Both Sides Of The Camera
Work can be a family affair, especially if you belong to Donald Bellisario's family. The screenwriter and television producer behind "NCIS," "Magnum P.I.," and "JAG" has led a long and successful career that wouldn't be complete without family ties in the mix. Donald Bellisario is the proud father of seven...
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0