Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
WPFO
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray Chosen Big East Girl’s Basketball Player of the Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray, and Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who were chosen Big East Basketball Players of the Week, for Week 2, by the Big East Basketball Coaches. Jaffray, a sophomore helped lead Ellsworth to a 2-0 week. She finished with 50 points in the 2...
Two People Arrested for Armed Home Invasions in Caswell and Caribou, Maine
A man and a woman from Caswell were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following armed home invasions in Caswell and Caribou. In one incident, the homeowners were assaulted. Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caswell. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Michael Gray and 34-year-old Jamie Gray...
