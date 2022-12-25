Read full article on original website
WEATHER: Warming shelters see limited use last week, but process sets future framework in cases of extreme cold
Emporia’s warming shelters may not have been used heavily last week, but the way they were set up may well serve as the template for future use if they are needed. Shelters were announced at the Emporia Police and Lyon County Law Enforcement Center lobbies, as well as First Congregational, First United Methodist, the Salvation Army and Twelfth Avenue Baptist. Lyon County Emergency Management DIrector Jarrod Fell discussed policies and procedures on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Tuesday:
WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday
Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
HETLINGER: Facility to remain closed to participants Wednesday after broken water pipe floods building
Cleanup continues at Hetlinger Developmental Services after a water line failed recently. Staff noticed the failure as soon as they arrived to work Tuesday becaue there was standing water in the front lobby. Director Jill Burton tells KVOE News up to an inch of the standing water was noted basically everywhere on the first floor.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide
Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
UPDATE: Freezing rain, 'black ice' on the Plains
For the most part, the Emporia area is dodging an aftershock from last week’s fierce winter blast. But not completely. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.03 inches of precipitation Sunday evening. It fell as freezing rain.
Audio – Tuesday – 12-27-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell reviews the warming shelter process during last week’s subzero temperatures. Newsmaker 2: Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn discusses holiday trash and Christmas tree disposal procedures. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in Review – segment 5.
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Eudora machinist creates gear to fix Douglas County courthouse clock
Eudora machinist Wayne Neis wasted no time when it came to fixing the historic Douglas County courthouse clock. A busted gear had left the 117-year-old clock defunct since August. And it wasn’t as if someone could order the broken part — the part no longer existed. Word traveled...
Newman Regional Health remains under nursing turnover benchmark for first time in five years
Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
At least one local department deletes TikTok account following executive order from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly; City and County governments to continue monitoring situation
The impact of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s recent banning of social media platform TikTok on state-owned devices has been felt by one local agency. Meanwhile, local government is continuing to monitor and discuss the situation at this time. Governor Kelly signed executive order 20-10 into law Wednesday which bans...
Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
South Topeka street closed after water-main break
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy south Topeka street is closed as a result of a water-main break. Traffic is closed on S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard while crews make repairs to the water-main break, city officials said. In addition, the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka...
Supply chain issues still delaying Marshalls open
Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Lyon County deputies, other law enforcement agencies involved in Taking Down DUI enforcement effort
Local authorities are involved in a now-traditional end-of-year enforcement effort. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is among a host of law enforcement agencies statewide involved in Taking Down DUI. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies began overtime shifts Tuesday. Focal points change slightly with each enforcement effort, but the ultimate goal is keeping everybody safe.
Wabaunsee County child solicitation case may set trial dates at January hearing
Arraignment is coming next month in a Wabaunsee County case allegedly involving a North Carolina man traveling to Lake Wabaunsee to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. Derrick Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to meet with a Wabaunsee County resident between ages 14-16 on Halloween after allegedly...
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday on I-335 about seven miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According...
