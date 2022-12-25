ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Release date, Ja Morant's reaction and more: Here's what to know about Ja 1 Nike sneaker

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Ja Morant presented an early Christmas gift to himself and fans everywhere by unveiling the first look at his Ja 1 Nike signature sneaker.

The Memphis Grizzles all-star point guard Morant is the fifth active player with a Nike signature sneaker and the 23rd player in NBA history.

In a press release Sunday from Nike basketball, the brand introduced Morant as the first Gen Z signature athlete. He will wear the sneaker in the Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors.

From the release date, Morant's first comments, and the goal of the sneaker, here is everything you need to know about Morant's shoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRxg5_0juFa4w200

Release date, sneaker and logo plans

The Ja 1 is expected to release globally in April of 2023.

Morant and the Nike design team had been working more than two years on the sneaker and marketing plans around it. Morant's logo features the letters JA above a chevron. Nike said it is a "nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant's game."

Nike will release more details and plans for Morant's signature sneaker closer to the release date.

“NIKE, Inc. is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport," Scott Munson, Nike VP, Global Men's Basketball said in the news release. "Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special — on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.”

For subscribers: How Ja Morant's Nike rise could lead to successful signature sneaker

Unwritten rules: Why Memphis Grizzlies players are careful about NBA unwritten rule about signature shoes

Opportunity: How Kyrie Irving's Nike conflict could unlock Ja Morant's signature sneaker

Inside the sneaker

Morant often wears Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant sneakers during games, and you can see similar features of both in his first sneaker. The Ja 1 has a similar low-cut model, but the performative goals mimic those that you would expect of a sneaker from Morant. He wanted the shoe to support his ability to cut, jump, dunk and perform crossovers.

“It’s constructed to keep players in control, maximize hang time, and reduce landing force through lockdown benefits," Nike said.

Ja Morant's mindset is sprinkled into the shoe

Morant's shoe will represent his road traveled to this point of his NBA career. He has the words "beneath no one" tattooed on his left arm. That's a part of the mentality and grind Morant wants others to feel when wearing the Ja 1.

That grind included doing 800 box jumps on a tractor tire every day while imagining being in the NBA. The mentality of the shoe is aimed to reflect that.

“It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dawg in them, kicks for anyone who has been underrated or overlooked," Morant said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Release date, Ja Morant's reaction and more: Here's what to know about Ja 1 Nike sneaker

