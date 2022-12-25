Read full article on original website
Related
bet365 Ohio bonus code delivers $100 pre-launch reward for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can earn a $100 sign-up bonus by...
BetMGM free bets: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for any CFB touchdown
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers who bet on any college football event in December 2022 can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200...
76ers vs. Wizards prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This...
Browns fine, bench Myles Garrett over a disciplinary issue: coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski proved on Saturday that he won’t play favorites. He benched Myles Garrett for the first drive of the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday for a disciplinary reason, stating “that was just a team thing. That was my decision.”
Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports | Opinion
For most college football coaches, the move from a mid-major conference to a Power Five conference would be met with widespread praise. Not so for Deion Sanders. When the Pro Football Hall of Famer announced he would be leaving Jackson State University, where he has coached the football team since 2020, to become head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, many ardent fans and supporters reacted with dismay and disbelief – particularly his fans and supporters from the Black community.
College football games today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday, how to watch
College football bowl season takes another giant leap forward today with three notable games on Thursday involving Power Five teams. It all kicks off from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium with a notable ACC vs. Big Ten game between Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Going bowling: College ...
The 20 best players in the College Football Playoff: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah analyze the four teams in the College Football Playoff by drafting the 20 best players from those teams. There isn’t an obvious No. 1 choice, so the selection...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0