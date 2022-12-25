ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM free bets: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for any CFB touchdown

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers who bet on any college football event in December 2022 can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200...
76ers vs. Wizards prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This...
Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports | Opinion

For most college football coaches, the move from a mid-major conference to a Power Five conference would be met with widespread praise. Not so for Deion Sanders. When the Pro Football Hall of Famer announced he would be leaving Jackson State University, where he has coached the football team since 2020, to become head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, many ardent fans and supporters reacted with dismay and disbelief – particularly his fans and supporters from the Black community.
