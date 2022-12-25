ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Rapid Reaction | Ole Miss falls way short in Texas Bowl

First let me say this: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one tough son of a gun. Texas Tech punished Dart throughout a 42-25 loss in the Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. I'd be surprised if he wakes up on Thursday without a single bone in his body hurting. Dart threw three interceptions and fumbled away the ball once in the game. It was no shining showing. But his toughness shined through.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jaxson Dart plans to use late-season collapse as fuel to his fire in 2023

On Wednesday, Jaxson Dart concluded his first season wearing an Ole Miss uniform. It was not the note he wanted to end it on. The only thing he can do now is move forward and look to the future after taking a beating by Texas Tech all throughout the TaxAct Texas Bowl. When it was all said and done, the Red Raiders came out on top 42-25.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy