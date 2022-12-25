ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Man shoots wife, then himself at Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Colorado

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzmQ0_0juFZz2b00

THORNTON, Colo. — A man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself Sunday at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, on Sunday morning, police said.

Update 2:45 p.m. EST Dec. 25: In a news release, the Thornton Police Department said that an adult female was fatally shot by an adult male, whi then shot and killed himself.

The two were married and were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, the release stated.

Both died at the scene. They have not been identified. Their names will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once next-of-kin has been notified, KUSA-TV reported.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton,” The Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others. We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

Update 2:09 p.m. EST Dec. 25: In a tweet, the Thornton Police Department said that two adults were dead at the scene at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton.

“The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined,” the police department tweeted. “A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the hazardous materials unit.”

Original report: In a tweet, the Thornton Police Department said it was investigating a homicide at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, The Denver Post reported. Thornton police tweeted at 10:30 a.m. MST that they they were investigating a homicide at the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall, but that “there is no active threat.”

Thornton police later confirmed there was a homicide at the location, but said there is no active threat, KMGH-TV reported.

According to the police department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s hazardous materials unit is also at the scene.

Adams County sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Sherman said he did not have additional details, according to the newspaper.

Witnesses told KDVR-TV that someone had fired a gun at a member of the congregation in the parking lot. Witnesses also told the television station that the suspect tried to throw something, similar in appearance to a pipe bomb, into the building.

Authorities have not confirmed those witness reports.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in fatal Denver park shooting

Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release. Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in. Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion

Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

16-year-old boy driving Mini Cooper dies in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday on Christmas Eve.According to the Aurora Police Department's press release, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Jewell Avenue and S Abilene Street. Crash investigators determined the 16-year-old was driving a Mini Cooper "at a high rate of speed" northbound on S Abilene Street when an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash happened at the intersection.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died. An adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was expected to be OK. A woman driving the Acura at the time of the crash was treated for injuries at the scene. Anyone with information can contact Aurora Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot

THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver

One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. There death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium

One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday. The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 men killed in shooting on E Tennessee Place in Aurora

Two men died after they were found injured in a shooting in the 17500 block of E Tennessee Place in Aurora on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the report of the shooting around 12:30 pm. Both victims were found with gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. There were no arrests or immediate suspect information the day of the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tip through Crime Stoppers, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Hundreds of guns were stolen from cars, homes in Denver in 2022. Here’s how Denver police say you can safeguard firearms.

Hundreds of guns were stolen out of cars and homes in Denver in 2022 — some of which ended up in the hands of juveniles, according to Denver police. Overall gun thefts in the city have increased by 85% since 2019, data shows. Nearly 1,000 guns were stolen from cars, cars that were stolen and homes that were burglarized. And there have been six accidental shootings as a result of juveniles gaining access to a weapon inside of a home — four of those incidents were fatal just this year alone, said Ron Thomas, police chief at the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions

Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
DENVER, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy