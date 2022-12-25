Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Yardbarker
Bills Send Cool Playoff Message to NFL
The Buffalo Bills have clinched their third-straight AFC East title and in doing so, sent a standings-related statement to the rest of the NFL. Next? The backing-up of a literal statement. “That’s the goal,” said Bills Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer in reference to Buffalo’s plan to secure the No....
Bills QB Josh Allen Downplaying Matchup vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow?
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be nothing more than the next game on the schedule for the Buffalo Bills ... or so it seems.
How Mac Jones Explained Controversial Block In Patriots-Bengals
Mac Jones said he was not trying to injure Eli Apple when he dove at the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback’s ankles Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots quarterback explained his controversial block — which Apple and others have called a “dirty” play — during a Monday appearance on WEEI.
An NFL coach thinks Bill O’Brien will join Patriots, but others names emerge
Considering the Patriots offense has been a mess this season, it feels like a near certainty that Bill Belichick will go in a different direction with his offensive play caller in 2023. This season, the Patriots have scored over 30 points just once. They’ve been held to under 20 points...
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Bill Simmons Makes Bold Patriots Claim That’s Hard To Argue
The Patriots are bordering on long-shot territory when it comes to making the playoffs, and there’s certainly no shortage of blame to go around. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Patriots as -1100 to miss the postseason, and it’s quite evident Bill Belichick’s grand experiment is a flop.
Rodney Harrison Makes Prediction About Tom Brady’s NFL Future
Rodney Harrison believes a new NFL chapter is on the horizon for Tom Brady. Brady’s football future is totally uncertain as the 2022 regular season winds down. Retirement surely is on the table for the 45-year-old, who’s labored through the campaign with the Buccaneers and might end up missing the playoffs. There’s also a chance the seven-time Super Bowl champion marches on in Tampa Bay, his NFL home since March 2020.
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett Amid Disastrous First Season
The only slightly surprising thing about the Denver Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett is that they didn’t wait until the offseason. Denver relieved the first-year head coach of his duties Monday, as first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The move comes just 15 games into Hackett’s first year on the job with the Broncos.
Patriots’ Matthew Slater responds to ‘narrative’ that Mac Jones is a ‘dirty player’
Once again, Mac Jones is being called “dirty” by opponents. This comes after the New England Patriots quarterback was fined for a low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during a would-be fumble return. Jones was reportedly fined for the play. (You can watch the play here.)
How Mac Jones Responded To ‘Dirty Player’ Criticisms, NFL Fine
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones didn’t win himself any friends around the NFL with his low block on Eli Apple in last week’s New England Patriots loss. The play got Jones fined $11,319 by the league and prompted current and former NFLers — including the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback at whose ankles he dove — to decry him as a dirty player.
Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Origin Of ‘Gronk Spike’
It ended up being the perfect touchdown celebration for Rob Gronkowski over the course of his NFL career. But the former New England Patriots legendary tight end didn’t start the “Gronk spike.”. Gronkowski shared the origin story of the famed move with Kay Adams on the “Up and...
Raiders Benching Derek Carr Gives Opportunity To Former Patriot
The Raiders will have a new look behind center for their final two games of the 2022 regular season. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday revealed Derek Car will be benched for Weeks 17 and 18, even though the Silver and Black aren’t yet mathematically eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Carr enters the penultimate week of the campaign as the league leader in interceptions thrown (14), a title he earned after throwing three picks in the Raiders’ ugly road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve.
How Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Is Affecting Patriots’ Dolphins Prep
Five days out from their pivotal Week 17 matchup with Miami, the New England Patriots do not know who will be playing quarterback for the Dolphins. Starter Tua Tagovailoa landed in concussion protocol following Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, putting his availability for this week’s AFC East rematch in doubt.
Jerod Mayo Reasserts Head-Coaching Desire After Broncos Job Opens
Jerod Mayo isn’t hiding his head-coaching aspirations. The New England Patriots linebackers coach on Tuesday said his goal still is to be an NFL head coach — and that he feels he’s ready for such a role. “That’s never changed,” Mayo said in a video conference. “I...
Chargers Clinch Playoff Berth Following MNF Victory
For the first time since 2018, the Los Angeles Chargers are back in the postseason. The Bolts punched their ticket following a 20-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, LA’s third straight win. “It’s just the beginning. This is not our final goal,” said head coach...
NFL Odds: Week 17 Underdogs Who Could Pull Potential Upsets
There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season, and everyone is just about ready for the playoffs to get here. That probably includes plenty of teams across the league, from the contenders who can’t wait to continue their roads to the Super Bowl, and the pretenders who want to get on their roads to just about anywhere else.
Bill O’Brien Addresses Patriots Offensive Coordinator Job Rumors
The Patriots offense has made headlines throughout the season, but for all the wrong reasons. It’s why New England reportedly could bring back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The current Alabama offensive coordinator reportedly is seen as a “strong option” for the position, and the 53-year-old reportedly is “waiting” for a call from Bill Belichick.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0