Home truths about who does the housework

 3 days ago
‘I remarked to my husband about how great it was to have had a self-cleaning bath for all these years.’

There was I thinking that what was mentioned in your article on cleaning (Philosophers tackle ancient mystery of why women clean and men don’t notice, 22 December) was a northern trait where, 60 years ago, men regarded wives as “her indoors”, who worked at home (keeping the soap dispensers filled up surreptitiously, no doubt). She wasn’t expected to have a career, often didn’t even know what her husband earned, and a man’s wedding ring was regarded as a shackle, since that’s what a wife was given on her marriage.

Helen Keating

Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries and Galloway

I was surprised to discover that researchers recently identified a condition they have labelled “gendered affordance perception”. Could this be the very same condition that I and all the women I know have been fully aware of for our entire adult lives, known to us as “domestic blindness”?

Emily Bird

North Perth, Western Australia

I remarked to my husband about how great it was to have had a self-cleaning bath for all these years. Coincidentally, that function ceased after my next bath.

Carole Ludlow Mooney

Bacup, Lancashire

I am so fed up with the trope that men can’t do housework. Of my own free will, I have done the bulk of the cleaning in this house for over 25 years, with the running joke that in retirement perhaps we should run a B&B. My wife, knowing she has a strong disinclination towards keeping house, would rather head for the garden.

Some men and some women have tendencies towards and against housework; it is not a universal given. Just as I discovered many years ago that my wife can’t read maps, 40 miles down the wrong road heading for Paris instead of Rouen when she was navigating, I’m able to believe that this was just her issue – now solved for her by her satnav wherever she drives – and not a trope that women can’t read maps. So why do I have to keep having it pushed on me that men don’t do housework?

Mark Lewinski-Grende

Swaffham Prior, Cambridgeshire

