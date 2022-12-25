Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
2nd pediatric flu death reported in New Jersey amid spike in respiratory viruses
Health officials said Wednesday that a second child, a boy under the age of 2, has died from the flu. The second death occurred as the statewide level of respiratory viruses continues to be high. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, children under 5 years old, and especially those younger than 2 years old, are at higher risk for severe influenza.
Comments / 0