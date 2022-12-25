Read full article on original website

KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police highlight 2022′s Random Act of Kindness program
TULSA, Okla. — “As we end this year’s Random Acts of Kindness, we appreciate all of the opportunities we had to interact with the great citizens of Tulsa and spread some Christmas cheer,” said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) on Facebook Wednesday. TPD’s program included a total...
KOKI FOX 23
Local nonprofit Gatesway is relocating their business office to metro Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway Foundation announced the relocation of their business office to CityPlex Towers in metro Tulsa. The nonprofit specializes in in providing services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. To expand their services into metro Tulsa and surrounding communities, Gatesway is moving their office...
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
moreclaremore.com
KOKI FOX 23
After days of delays and cancellations, Tulsans return home on Southwest flights
TULSA, Okla. — Southwest Flight 3801 was another on a long list of delayed flights this week. “This one was delayed about seven hours,” said passenger Donna Newell. Some people were seen crying after landing. In all, it was a day for many. For Doug Bridewell, it’s actually been a couple days, he finally picked up his bags after having to stay in Las Vegas an extra night.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s
A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa groups thank volunteers for helping the homeless find warm shelter during the winter storm
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Housing Solutions is thanking the community after they came together to help the homeless as temperatures dropped below freezing over Christmas weekend. FOX23 previously reported on local organizations’ efforts to help the homeless get out of the cold. As the temperatures dropped in Tulsa,...
Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa
Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
kggfradio.com
Holiday Trash and City Office Schedules
Area government offices are closed today in observance of Christmas. The Independence City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Coffeyville city offices will also open tomorrow. Independence sanitation service will not run today and pickups will shift to tomorrow. In parsons, the Friday trash route was not picked up...
KOKI FOX 23
Southwest Airlines: No rebooking until Dec. 31 at the earliest
TULSA, Okla. — Troubles with Southwest Airlines continue, as more than 2 thousand flights are canceled for Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline plans to dial back its flight schedule to get operations back on track. The airline announced Monday night that no one will be allowed to rebook flights until Dec. 31 at the earliest.
KTUL
Chick-Fil-A donates more than 600 meals to patients at St. Francis over Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over the Christmas weekend, over 600 Chick-Fil-A meals were donated to patients at Saint Francis Health System. Chick-Fil-A Eastside Market Operator Arthur Greeno and his team spent their Christmas Eves serving patients, families, and staff. Greeno has donated meals to St. Francis for the past...
Green Country Woman Heartbroken After Deceased Son's Belongings Stolen From Storage Unit
A Green Country woman is heartbroken after someone broke into her Tulsa storage unit over Christmas weekend. She can replace most of the items taken, except for things that belonged to her two year old son, before he passed away. Maysee Song said her heart dropped when she got a...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa City-County Library celebrates millionth digital checkout
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City-County Library (TCCL) is wrapping up 2022 with a milestone: its one millionth digital checkout. The milestone highlights the trend of more libraries offering ebook, audiobook and other digital content rentals in addition to the traditional “checkouts”. The highest circulating title TCCL...
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to reports of a shooting in Turley
TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Turley, Okla. near E 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Officers are investigating at the scene to determine if anyone has been shot, police told FOX23. This is a developing story. FOX23 has crews...
KOKI FOX 23
PSO offers tips to conserve energy usage during Christmas weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures and family in from out of town can drive your energy usage up, leaving people wondering how high their bill will be, and if there’s any ways to lower it. FOX23 spoke with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) about ways you can...
KOKI FOX 23
Burst pipes during artic blast forced some to go without water service
TULSA, Okla. — The now slowly warming weather is a welcome relief to everyone, including those who have been tasked with trying to repair burst pipes in the wake of last week’s brutal artic blast. FOX23 spent time with a tenant at Riverchase Apartments in Tulsa where they...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Police Department searching for suspected package thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a package thief who allegedly stole a package from a mailbox worth $100. The incident happened on Dec. 18 just after 1:30 a.m., when a white four door sedan pulled up to the victim's mailbox and stole mail and packages. One package stolen was valued at $100.
Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy
TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
