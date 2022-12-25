Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Wisconsin blanks Lake Superior State 4-0 in Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hunt to defend their title is off to a good start for the Badgers. Wisconsin men’s hockey shut out Lake Superior State 4-0 in their first game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off. After the success of last year’s inaugural tournament, Gazelle Group president...
nbc15.com
Badgers win season finale against Oklahoma State
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers conclude their 2022 season in Phoenix, with a 24-17 win against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. This is the first time in school history that the Badgers are playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The Badgers have won seven of their last eight bowl games.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin basketball No. 15 in AP Poll
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. The Badgers last game was on December 15 against Lehigh, where Wisconsin came out on top 78-56. UW’s Dec. 23 game against Grambling State was canceled last Friday due to a winter storm that impacted the Madison area.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!
The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
NBC26
Wisconsin teen wins swimming title almost 2 years after surviving shark attack
BROWN DEER, Wis. — In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work. All for the possibility of a massive roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title. Art swims for University School/Brown Deer. "At first, I like looked up at the board, and...
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months.
nbc15.com
Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
nbc15.com
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
beckersasc.com
UW Health moves forward with ASC
Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is moving forward with its new ASC, local NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 23. The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board approved the facility, which is slated to open in 2024, on Dec. 23. The ASC will be on East Madison Hospital's existing campus.
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Milwaukee airport
A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Phoenix made an emergency landing at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
nbc15.com
Quick season change this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
