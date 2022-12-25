ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Badgers win season finale against Oklahoma State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers conclude their 2022 season in Phoenix, with a 24-17 win against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. This is the first time in school history that the Badgers are playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The Badgers have won seven of their last eight bowl games.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin basketball No. 15 in AP Poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team moved up two spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. The Badgers last game was on December 15 against Lehigh, where Wisconsin came out on top 78-56. UW’s Dec. 23 game against Grambling State was canceled last Friday due to a winter storm that impacted the Madison area.
MADISON, WI
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Wisconsin Basketball Team travels nearly 20 hours on bus After Southwest flight canceled to play Holiday Tournament in The Villages!

The Question Everyone was asking is did they make it? The Answer – YES!!. The Vel Phillips Memorial High School boy’s basketball team who are from Madison Wisconsin fly down to Florida for a tournament against the nation’s top talent each year. The 2022 edition included a group of 24 people who took a bus from Madison to Chicago’s Midway Airport at 5 a.m. on Monday for a 10:30 a.m. flight.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst

Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say

Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
beckersasc.com

UW Health moves forward with ASC

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is moving forward with its new ASC, local NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 23. The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board approved the facility, which is slated to open in 2024, on Dec. 23. The ASC will be on East Madison Hospital's existing campus.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Quick season change this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI

