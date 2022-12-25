Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw paid the most perfect tribute to Franco Harris on FOX NFL coverage and fans all thought the same thing
TERRY BRADSHAW paid an emotional tribute to his former teammate Franco Harris after his shocking death last week. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend warmed America's hearts with his message to Harris, whose NFL career spanned 13 seasons, including four Super Bowls with the Steelers. Franco suddenly died last week at the...
Denver Broncos offensive linemen fight with their own quarterback during horror show in Los Angeles
THE Denver Broncos' Christmas disaster in Los Angeles was so bad that offensive linemen got into it with their own quarterback. The Broncos were hammered 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on an embarrassing afternoon at SoFi Stadium. And there was tension on the Broncos' sideline on Christmas Day. Backup...
‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders
Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
What QB Kenny Pickett told Steelers huddle before game-winning drive
In what was a night of high emotions, rookie QB Kenny Pickett showed his cool in the biggest moment of the Steelers' 13-10 win vs. the Raiders. Pittsburgh struggled to finish drives all game, but what Pickett told the huddle before its final drive may not be what some expect.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'
Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews. Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end. The Steelers head coach views...
Steelers fans gather at stadium to pay final respects to Franco Harris
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Brandon Short was one of the first people to arrive Tuesday morning at Acrisure Stadium. A McKeesport native and former NFL player, Short had to be here for Franco Harris because Franco had been there for Short so many times throughout his life.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Pittsburgh Steelers fans, community say a final farewell to Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A picture of Franco Harris was displayed on the digital billboard on the side of Acrisure Stadium.Below that sign, fans lined up to say their final goodbyes to the legendary running back who died on Dec. 20, 2022. Tuesday's public visitation hosted a steady stream of people from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Michael Bertsch, communications manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, couldn't give an exact number of visitors but estimated the total to be in the thousands.Howard Stuvaints of Homewood was the first person in line. He said he showed up around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday."Seventy-two years of...
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers OC continues to get criticized.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
Kenny Pickett's 'Big Ben Factor' Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what they were doing to Kenny Pickett before their latest win.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
