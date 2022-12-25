ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders

Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers fans, community say a final farewell to Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A picture of Franco Harris was displayed on the digital billboard on the side of Acrisure Stadium.Below that sign, fans lined up to say their final goodbyes to the legendary running back who died on Dec. 20, 2022. Tuesday's public visitation hosted a steady stream of people from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.Michael Bertsch, communications manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers, couldn't give an exact number of visitors but estimated the total to be in the thousands.Howard Stuvaints of Homewood was the first person in line. He said he showed up around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday."Seventy-two years of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
PITTSBURGH, PA

