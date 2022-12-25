After blowing yet another fourth-quarter lead, the 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders’ postseason chances are all but over. The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to come back and win this one to keep their playoff dreams alive, even though it appeared as though the Raiders had the game in hand. Since they only allowed the Steelers to score 13 points, the defense is in no way to blame for this one. The Raiders’ offense, which only managed to score 10 points overall, is solely responsible for this game’s outcome. Let’s name the Raiders’ three biggest duds against the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO