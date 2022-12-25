The most popular Christmas candies in every state
( WHNT ) — Candy canes, sugar plums, and snowman cookies, oh my! Those are just a few of the best Christmas candies, according to a new report from CandyStore.com .
According to the annual survey, 1.76 billion candy canes and around 150 million chocolate Santas are made are made every year for the holiday season. While candy canes only clinched the top spot in Louisiana and Oregon, chocolate Santa Clauses won over Americans in five states.
Here’s the full state-by-state breakdown:
- Candy Canes: Louisiana, Oregon
- Chocolate Santas: Alaska, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio
- Hershey Kisses: Arizona, Maine, Missouri, South Dakota, Utah
- KitKat: Massachusetts, Oklahoma
- M&M’s: Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia, Wyoming
- Peppermint Bark: Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia
- Reese’s Cup Minis: California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington
- Reindeer Corn: Alabama
- Snickers: D.C., Florida, Georgia, New York, Vermont
- Starburst: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin
To see the full, detailed report on this year's favorite Christmas candies, click here .
