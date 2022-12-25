The most popular Christmas candies in every state

( WHNT ) — Candy canes, sugar plums, and snowman cookies, oh my! Those are just a few of the best Christmas candies, according to a new report from CandyStore.com .

However — the top candy varies from state to state.

According to the annual survey, 1.76 billion candy canes and around 150 million chocolate Santas are made are made every year for the holiday season. While candy canes only clinched the top spot in Louisiana and Oregon, chocolate Santa Clauses won over Americans in five states.

Here’s the full state-by-state breakdown:

Candy Canes: Louisiana, Oregon

Louisiana, Oregon Chocolate Santas: Alaska, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio

Alaska, Mississippi, North Dakota, New Mexico, Ohio Hershey Kisses: Arizona, Maine, Missouri, South Dakota, Utah

Arizona, Maine, Missouri, South Dakota, Utah KitKat: Massachusetts, Oklahoma

Massachusetts, Oklahoma M&M’s: Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia, Wyoming

Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia, Wyoming Peppermint Bark: Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia

Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia Reese’s Cup Minis: California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington

California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington Reindeer Corn: Alabama

Alabama Snickers: D.C., Florida, Georgia, New York, Vermont

D.C., Florida, Georgia, New York, Vermont Starburst: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin

To see the full, detailed report on this year’s favorite Christmas candies, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.