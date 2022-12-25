Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo slammed as ‘arrogant and cumbersome’ by Fabio Capello for Portugal showing at World Cup
FORMER England manager Fabio Capello has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo "arrogant and cumbersome" after his poor World Cup showing. The 37-year-old captained Portugal as they crashed out to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo left the pitch in tears, topping off a disastrous period for him after having his contract ripped up...
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Tottenham's Run Of Conceding First Extended To Six EPL Games After Brentford's Vitaly Janelt Beats Fraser Forster On Keeper's League Debut
Janelt's goal came after Fraser Forster, making his league debut for Spurs, had been unable to hold onto a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo.
PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer
Liverpool may feel like they are getting a bargain, considering Gakpo has scored 13 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 appearances for PSV this season.
Yardbarker
Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets
Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach. Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.
BBC
Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi hails 'fantastic' Seagulls
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi salutes his side after they "played a fantastic game" in their 3-1 win at Southampton. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.
theScore
Liverpool agree to sign World Cup star Gakpo from PSV for reported £37M
Liverpool, seemingly out of nowhere, reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo, the Dutch side announced Monday. The Premier League club will pay an initial £37-million fee for the versatile attacker, plus £13 million in add-ons, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. PSV didn't reveal the...
Report: Favourites Revealed In Enzo Fernandez Transfer Race, Liverpool & Real Madrid Also Remain In Hunt For World Cup Star
A number of top European clubs are interested in the Benfica midfielder.
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the latest team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
Aston Villa v Liverpool: Rumoured Team Picked By Jurgen Klopp
The rumoured Liverpool lineup for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Monday has appeared online.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Mac Allister, Terrier, Grealish, Leao, Fernandez, Felix
Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo) Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund are...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Early Lead After Trent Alexander-Arnold Brilliance - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 up against Aston Villa as the Premier League returns.
Watch Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Highlights: Salah, Van Dijk & Bajcetic Goals Earn Reds Three Points
Liverpool picked up a vital three points at Villa Park against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday evening.
Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool transfer after Manchester United interest
Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m, subject to a work permit. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and...
90min
