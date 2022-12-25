ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Not just Zidane, Brazil is targeting two other Juventus managerial targets

Juventus is set to miss out on making Zinedine Zidane their next manager because the Frenchman is on Brazil’s shortlist to become the next national team coach. Tite left the role after they failed to win the World Cup and they need a new man for the job, but Zidane is not the only coach on their radar.
BBC

Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi hails 'fantastic' Seagulls

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi salutes his side after they "played a fantastic game" in their 3-1 win at Southampton. MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion. Watch all of Boxing Day's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Yardbarker

Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
theScore

Liverpool agree to sign World Cup star Gakpo from PSV for reported £37M

Liverpool, seemingly out of nowhere, reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo, the Dutch side announced Monday. The Premier League club will pay an initial £37-million fee for the versatile attacker, plus £13 million in add-ons, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. PSV didn't reveal the...
The Independent

Cody Gakpo explains why he chose Liverpool transfer after Manchester United interest

Cody Gakpo believes Liverpool is the perfect club to fulfil his huge potential as a player, after the sought-after Dutch forward moved from PSV to Anfield for an initial £34m, subject to a work permit. The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer following the arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag at the Old Trafford helm, but Liverpool stepped up their interest following injuries to forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and beat the competition to his signature.Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here. I’m looking forward to start training and...
