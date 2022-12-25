Prince William, Kate Middleton, Their 3 Kids, Prince Andrew & More Join King Charles For Christmas Day Walk — Photos

mega

The royal family reunited on Sunday, December 25, when they joined King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for their annual Christmas Day walk .

Prince William , who wore a dark suit and dressed similar to his eldest son, Prince George , 9, was seen with his wife, Kate Middleton , who sported a green hat and matching dress.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte , 7, looked adorable in a red jacket and dark tights, while Prince Louis , 4, was seen in a blue jacket.

Fans were surprised to see Prince Andrew , who was sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly raping her when she was 17 years old, but they later settled), out and about.

Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie , were also in attendance, along with Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie , and their two children, Louise and James .

Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall , were also photographed with their daughter Lena and Peter Phillips , who is Princess Anne 's son, and his two children.

In honor of the holiday, Kate, 40, and William, 40, shared a drawing from George via Instagram.

"Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George," they captioned the painting of a deer.

This year will feel a little bit different since Queen Elizabeth is no longer around, as she died on September 8.

"I think for them it will very emotional this year and I've no doubt there are tears that will be shed on the day or the night before because they will be remembering her," Grant Harrold , who previously worked for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla , said in a new interview. "But I'm sure as well it will be a fun time for the youngsters and it will also carry on how the Queen would have wanted it to."

"Knowing what the King is like, I think he will try to mirror everything that has been done in the past ," he shared. "But what is interesting is, I don't think he will stay [at Sandringham] until February like the Queen used to do to mark her own father's passing. I don't see him doing that, and I don't think his schedule will allow it."