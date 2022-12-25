Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after …. If you’re rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you’re not alone....
spectrumnews1.com
Group of Kentucky quilters helps provide comfort to hospice patients and their families
FLORENCE, Ky. — Trying to comfort someone nearing the end of their life, or comfort that person’s family, is no simple task. But for almost two years now, dozens of quilters have been doing just that for sick patients in northern Kentucky. Thanks to these selfless quilters, people...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
14news.com
Tri-State Food Bank meeting the unseen needs this holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Christmas 2021, the people of western Kentucky were still picking up the pieces, two weeks removed from a deadly tornado. Among the many organizations that stepped up to help in that time was the Tri-State Food Bank, and they are continuing to help this holiday season.
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
953wiki.com
MADISON POLICE OFFICER LOSES HOME TO CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE
FIRE CREWS FROM KENT, HANOVER, DEPUTY AND MADISON TOWNSHIP BATTLED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE OF A MADISON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM WATTERSON AT HIS HOME ON 900 WEST NEAR KENT. BOTH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EXIT THE HOME BUT THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS INCLUDING...
‘Cousin Eddie’ display in Kentucky leads to police response
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
KSP: man wanted for failure to comply with registry
For 'Wanted Wednesday', the Kentucky State Police are looking for Rennie Warfield.
WLWT 5
Police: Man accused of shooting wife, later shooting at deputy in southeast Indiana
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting involving a deputy in southeast Indiana Friday. It happened early Friday morning when Indiana State Police said Franklin County Deputy Arin Bowers responded to the area of State Route 1 and U.S. 52 for a report of a man walking while holding a young child.
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
AMBER Alert suspect’s court appearance set for tomorrow after yelling expletives at Indiana judge
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in last week’s AMBER Alert will appear in an Indiana court Tuesday after her original court day was delayed. An AMBER Alert was issued Dec. 20 for two twin 5-month boys, Kason and Kyair, who were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in Columbus.
ISP: Man shot wife before leaving in bitter cold with toddler, shooting at deputy
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A Brookville man has been charged for allegedly shooting his wife before walking out in the bitter cold with his toddler and then shooting at a Franklin County sheriff's deputy. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin Perfect Place To Ring In The New Year This Winter
Looking for a cozy cabin to get away to during this cold winter break? We've found a dreamy Kentucky cabin that is something out of a magical dream. The Enchanted Forest Luxury Cabin at Rough River Lake is perfect for any family whether you like roughing it or want more of an upscale vacation stay.
WILX-TV
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman and injured a baby she was holding earlier this week. WFIE reports Tony Dunn was arrested on Tuesday after a woman said he had become physically abusive. The victim reportedly told...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
Comments / 0