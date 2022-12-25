ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

🎥 Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
KENTUCKY STATE
North Platte Post

Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says

Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
LOUISIANA STATE
North Platte Post

🎥Panel: Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
North Platte Post

🎥President Biden urges unity in Christmas address

WASHINGTON—President Biden delivered a Christmas address to the nation. Click below to watch or read the transcript below the video. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. “How silently, how silently, the wondrous Gift is given.”. There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story. A silent night...
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean...
Markets Insider

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko is fighting on the front line to defend Ukraine – here's how investing legends Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio inspired the head of his $100 million family office

Heavyweight boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko returned to Ukraine to fight against Russia's invasion. Insider spoke to Kostya Kovalchuk, the investing chief of Klitschko's $100 million family office. Kovalchuk listed Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and Terry Smith as three of his biggest influences. Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko won more heavyweight title bouts...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy