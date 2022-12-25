Read full article on original website
Indiana police officers save Christmas for local family: 'Makes everything worthwhile'
South Bend police officers sprang into action to save Christmas for a family, replacing stolen presents after a break-in left them with nothing under the tree.
wabx.net
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Kentucky College Kid Wins Best Light Display Contest In Kentucky & Indiana
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Town in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think know what town was named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
spectrumnews1.com
Group of Kentucky quilters helps provide comfort to hospice patients and their families
FLORENCE, Ky. — Trying to comfort someone nearing the end of their life, or comfort that person’s family, is no simple task. But for almost two years now, dozens of quilters have been doing just that for sick patients in northern Kentucky. Thanks to these selfless quilters, people...
Fox 19
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
953wiki.com
MADISON POLICE OFFICER LOSES HOME TO CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE
FIRE CREWS FROM KENT, HANOVER, DEPUTY AND MADISON TOWNSHIP BATTLED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE OF A MADISON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM WATTERSON AT HIS HOME ON 900 WEST NEAR KENT. BOTH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EXIT THE HOME BUT THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS INCLUDING...
Cold thaw leaves abandoned cars stranded
As the snow and ice start to thaw out, a common sight to see along major interstates and highways is abandoned cars.
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
nbc16.com
OnPoint Credit Union donates $62-thousand to United Way
PORTLAND, Ore. — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donated over $60-thousasnd dollars to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Credit union employees raised $52,181, with a $10-thousand dollar corporate contribution from OnPoint. The donation was made as part of OnPoint's 16th annual employee-led fundraising...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
ISP: Man shot wife before leaving in bitter cold with toddler, shooting at deputy
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A Brookville man has been charged for allegedly shooting his wife before walking out in the bitter cold with his toddler and then shooting at a Franklin County sheriff's deputy. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
SmartAsset’s study shows top counties in each state for charitable contributions; here are KY’s top ten
SmartAsset.com conducted a study of IRS data to determine the top counties in each state in terms of the most charitable contributions made by its citizens. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
readthereporter.com
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
Why Did These 4 Kentucky Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That adds up to 1,280 restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. If Guy Fieri Visits, They Will Come. Undoubtedly,...
Fox 19
Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
nbc16.com
Oregon Community Trees, Dept. of Forestry seek nominees for urban forestry award program
Oregon Community Trees (OCT) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are looking for nominees for the urban forestry award program. The goal of the awards program is to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from community leaders. ODF says the...
