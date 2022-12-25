ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wabx.net

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

These Have Been Named the Ugliest Town in Indiana and Kentucky

One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think know what town was named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning. “My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.
FLORENCE, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON POLICE OFFICER LOSES HOME TO CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE

FIRE CREWS FROM KENT, HANOVER, DEPUTY AND MADISON TOWNSHIP BATTLED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING FIRE OF A MADISON POLICE OFFICER WILLIAM WATTERSON AT HIS HOME ON 900 WEST NEAR KENT. BOTH HIM AND HIS DAUGHTER WERE ABLE TO SAFELY EXIT THE HOME BUT THE HOME WAS A TOTAL LOSS INCLUDING...
MADISON, IN
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
nbc16.com

OnPoint Credit Union donates $62-thousand to United Way

PORTLAND, Ore. — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donated over $60-thousasnd dollars to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Credit union employees raised $52,181, with a $10-thousand dollar corporate contribution from OnPoint. The donation was made as part of OnPoint's 16th annual employee-led fundraising...
PORTLAND, OR
WISH-TV

More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
readthereporter.com

General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes

A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A possible motive in the December death of an Independence woman came to light Wednesday in court. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing 32-year-old Amberly Harris, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Her body was found in the bedroom of...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

