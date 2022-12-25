Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
How does Indiana basketball start 2023 with a road win against Iowa?
Indiana basketball has a 12-day break from game action before taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 5, 2023, resuming conference play. The last time the Hoosiers faced the Hawkeyes, Indiana and Iowa were playing for the right to go to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Jordan Geronimo
With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. First up, we’ll take a look at junior forward Jordan Geronimo. Stay tuned in the coming days for more.
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at the status of the IU football true freshmen under the redshirt rule
The IU football class of 2022 was the program’s best ever during the rankings era, and the majority of that class will return in 2023 with four years of eligibility remaining. Under a rule established in 2018, college athletes competing in Division I football can participate in up to...
thedailyhoosier.com
This date in IU football history: Hoosiers defeat South Carolina in 1988 Liberty Bowl
December 28, 1988 — On a frigid day in Memphis, Tenn., Indiana came out red hot at the 1988 Liberty Bowl. The Hoosiers took a 17-0 lead into halftime over South Carolina, and they had outgained the Gamecocks 301 yards to 53 at the break. But things would get...
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Woodson hopes TJD is healthy in January — what adjustments will we see when he returns?
18 days to be ready for the final 18 games. Is that enough time for Indiana’s star forward to get fully healthy and lead his team through the Big Ten gauntlet beginning Jan. 5 at Iowa?. The eventual answer might end up being the difference between another lackluster season...
Indiana plans to add another QB for 2023 season
Tom Allen gives an update on Dexter Willimas and discusses the plan to add another quarterback to the Indiana roster for the 2023 season.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball rises to No. 16 in new AP poll, women remain No. 4
With two wins and some carnage above, the IU men moved up two spots in the final AP top-25 of calendar year 2022. Indiana (10-3) is No. 16 in the first poll with the non-conference schedule fully in the rear view mirror. The Hoosiers have been ranked all season, ranging...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
North Daviess wins Bobcat Classic Title
ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In a matchup of two of the best teams in the state, North Daviess defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 62-57 in overtime in the title game of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic. Jaylen Mullen hit a 3 pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. North Daviess outscored Fort […]
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
bestattractions.org
Charming places to visit in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana, has a lot of things to offer visitors. Whether you are a history buff or a nature lover, there is a place for you in Indiana. There are historical monuments, parks, and museums among the many places to visit in Indianapolis. There are also tons of things to do in Indianapolis for kids. So whether planning a family getaway or just visiting the city for the day, you will find something fun.
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Fox 59
Tracking light snow for Monday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for snow showers in the forecast. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday and quarterback Nick Foles talk about the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Daily 3 Daily 4...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Current Publishing
Fishers professional eater devours competition
Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
Current Publishing
Lawrence Township teacher named ‘Change Agent’
On Dec. 15, Teach Plus Indiana, an organization that helps teachers refine leadership skills, kicked off its Indianapolis Equity Change Agent Network. The two-year program brings together 22 teachers from across Indianapolis’ school districts to focus on improving the culture and climate of schools and the educational experience of Indianapolis’ students.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Randy Cheatham
Randy Cheatham, 61, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas on September 8, 1961, to Columbus Huggins and Martha Jean (Best) Huggins. Randy worked in his father’s plumbing business and was a welder at Radio Graphics. Survivors include...
