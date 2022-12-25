Read full article on original website
Lawsuit over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14th Amendment-flouting redistricting map scheduled for September
Too little, too late for politicians who lost their seats, and the constituents who supported them
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.
DeSantis slammed by Democrats for appointing a judge who denied an abortion to a girl over school grades
Governor DeSantis has been slammed by Democrats and denounced by people on the internet for appointing Judge Smith, who denied an abortion to a young girl over school grades. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —12.27.2022 — BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Show in Florida —Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Christmas Show in Florida. Through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is formally investigating the “A Drag Queen Christmas” event that took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, December, 26th., READ MORE.
Florida Gov. DeSantis's office to investigate drag show event for exposing children to inappropriate content
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration is investigating a drag show Christmas event that allegedly exposed children to "sexualized acts."
Disaster relief for Florida included in federal omnibus, but trade group says citrus growers left out
Relief after multiple hurricanes was included in the federal omnibus bill, but Florida's citrus industry says they were left out of more impactful assistance.
MSNBC
Charge from DeSantis’ election crimes office falls apart (again)
If it seems as if cases from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office keep collapsing in court, it’s not your imagination. The Associated Press reported over the holiday weekend on yet another case being thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal...
These Florida State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 40 seats in the Florida State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 28-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 26 of 40 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
Florida taxpayers continue to pay for Governor DeSantis' voter fraud cases - but he keeps on losing all of them
Taxpayers in Florida continue to foot the bill for all the election fraud cases that Governor DeSantis' initiative is fighting for in court, and all of them have been lost so far.
gbhsblueandgold.com
Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida
As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?
NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
Florida ranked second highest in the nation in the number of school-related book bans
The state of Florida has the second-highest number of school-related book bans. There have been a total of 566 book bans across 21 Florida districts. Florida is led only by Texas which has recorded 801 book bans across 22 districts. The 21 school districts in Florida with banned books include...
WCTV
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
floridapolitics.com
Terry Rhodes takes final year-end victory lap with FLHSMV pay raises, more
Raising the base pay for state troopers had been a longtime goal of the Department. Terry Rhodes is spotlighting a list of key achievements as she rounds out her final year as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Rhodes has helmed the department (FLHSMV)...
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
Destin Log
Sugar cane burn season still blankets Glades with smoke after study showing it kills people
When the pre-harvest sugar cane burning season began on Oct. 3 with fires across 160 acres of Glades land, the Florida Department of Agriculture, which authorizes the blazes, proclaimed the day the start of “Florida Climate Week.”. It was perhaps an unintentionally ironic start of eight months every year...
Best of Florida Man 2022: Weird, wacky and unbelievable stories from this year
It's a story as old as time and has become a viral phenomenon over the years - "Florida Man" and "Florida Woman" taking headlines by storm with crazy crimes.
WCTV
New Florida laws taking effect in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a week. Major property insurance reforms that lawmakers greenlit through SB 2A in their special session went into effect immediately. The elimination of “assignment of benefits” begins on Jan. 1.
Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?
Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
