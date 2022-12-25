ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Squeeze —12.27.2022 — BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Show in Florida —Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Christmas Show in Florida. Through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is formally investigating the “A Drag Queen Christmas” event that took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, December, 26th., READ MORE.
MSNBC

Charge from DeSantis’ election crimes office falls apart (again)

If it seems as if cases from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office keep collapsing in court, it’s not your imagination. The Associated Press reported over the holiday weekend on yet another case being thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal...
Ballotpedia News

These Florida State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 40 seats in the Florida State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 28-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 26 of 40 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
gbhsblueandgold.com

Should recreational marijuana be legal in Florida

As of 2022, the use of medical marijuana for “qualified” individuals is said to be legal. However, it is against the law to sell, grow, and possess recreational marijuana in the state of Florida, according to “News4Jax.” There has been an ongoing debate on whether marijuana should be legalized in Florida, with many on both sides. I believe that and am in favor of legalizing weed in Florida.
Ty D.

DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?

NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
WCTV

New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
floridapolitics.com

Terry Rhodes takes final year-end victory lap with FLHSMV pay raises, more

Raising the base pay for state troopers had been a longtime goal of the Department. Terry Rhodes is spotlighting a list of key achievements as she rounds out her final year as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Rhodes has helmed the department (FLHSMV)...
WCTV

New Florida laws taking effect in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a week. Major property insurance reforms that lawmakers greenlit through SB 2A in their special session went into effect immediately. The elimination of “assignment of benefits” begins on Jan. 1.
Ty D.

Florida Ends 2022 with Highest Surplus in History - How Did it Happen?

Florida is ending the year with a $22.8 Billion surplus, the highest surplus recorded in state history. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/Flickr) The Center Square Florida covers the development, "According to the report, Florida decreased its debt by $1.3 billion, increased its revenues by 17% ($8.5 billion), and maintained its AAA bond rating primarily because of its strong growing economy.
