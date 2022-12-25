ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Chris Rock Details Upcoming Netflix Livestream Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpcU6_0juFWpg400

Consider it a belated Christmas gift: Netflix has revealed that Chris Rock ’s upcoming comedy special — which will livestream globally , marking the streaming service’s first-ever live comedy event — will premiere on March 4, 2023.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage , the comedy legend’s second Netflix special following 2018’s Tamborine , will air live at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST from a venue in Baltimore, Maryland. While more details are forthcoming, Netflix shared a short teaser for the comedy special on Christmas Day:

Throughout 2022,  Rock has been testing out new material during his Ego Death world tour, which he kicked off in April – just after the Oscars Slapgate incident where Will Smith stormed the stage to slap the comedian following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The viral moment worked its way into his tour set within a couple of shows.

“Everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” Rock said during his routine. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith… I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

He added, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock hasn’t spoken at length about the Academy Awards incident beyond touching on it mostly in passing during the tour, and it’s unclear whether he’ll use a live global audience to test out new material about the infamous Oscars moment.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Pardison Fontaine Stands With Megan Thee Stallion as Tory Lanez Trial Nears End: ‘I Wouldn’t Wish This On Anyone’

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend of more than two years, artist and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, has been a staple in the rapper’s inner circle in the lead-up to and through the duration of the felony assault trial against Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her during an altercation in July 2020. Despite not being a plaintiff in the trial, Megan has been the target of rampant misinformation and extensive backlash for speaking out about the harm she experiences. In a new statement, Fontaine, known more frequently as Pardi, reflected on the double-edged sword that women like Megan often face when they...
Rolling Stone

Cher Has Flashbacks to Willie Nelson’s Weed-Filled Tour Bus: ‘Just Drugs Everywhere’

From the stories that have been shared over the years from artists who have spent any amount of time on Willie Nelson’s tour bus, the vehicle has earned quite the reputation for its nights of weed-fueled antics. In new clips from Cher’s visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair traded stories about entering the country musician’s hazy bus, which, to Clarkson’s surprise, was not the inspiring scent behind the Seventies edition of Cher’s decades-themed perfume. “I was shocked the ‘70s didn’t smell like marijuana,” Clarkson told Cher. “I was like, oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy