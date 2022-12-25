ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success

The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Players On Offense Ending the 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak

By the time December rolls around, NFL teams generally know which players will provide the most production. Three months of evidence shape that expectation, too. There are always late-season surprises, though. Injuries can create an opportunity, which has led to the unexpected breakout of one quarterback. Other players are known...
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near

The importance of timing for NFL playoff success cannot be understated. Teams that peak at the right time have a history of thriving in the postseason. Look no further than the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see one of the more recent examples of this phenomena. They went into a Week 13 bye with a middling 7-5 record before going undefeated all of the way to a Super Bowl victory.
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation

The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: NFLPA Reviewing Handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Latest Concussion

The Miami Dolphins are once again under fire for another questionable situation involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was placed in concussion protocol for the second time this season on Monday. According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, the NFL Players Association is "looking into the handling" of Tagovailoa, who played...
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17

The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Discusses Potential Rob Gronkowski Comeback Amid Buccaneers Buzz

Rob Gronkowski is reportedly considering a return to the NFL in 2023 alongside Tom Brady, and while the seven-time Super Bowl champion would love to have his favorite target back, he'll respect whatever decision the veteran tight end makes. Brady said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times:. "Look,...
TAMPA, FL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Travis Kelce: Mac Jones probably got fed up with Eli Apple, who 'talks a lot of s---'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, both former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standouts, discussed New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' dive at the knees of Bengals defensive back Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's Week 16 win during the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17

In the overwhelming majority of fantasy leagues, Week 17 is the end of the line. It's Championship Week. After weeks and weeks of lineups and trades and breakouts and slumps and joy and misery and all points in between, there are just two teams still at it. By next Monday night, one will be crowned champion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy