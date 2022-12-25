Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Tampa, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Related
Bleacher Report
Saints Rumors: Dennis Allen's Job 'Safe' Entering Week 17 amid Sean Payton Buzz
It turned heads Tuesday when Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a source who said it is the "worst-kept secret" in the NFL that Sean Payton will return to the New Orleans Saints if he is a head coach in 2023, but that may not be the case. Jeff...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Benched 'in Part' to Avoid Injury For Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly benched quarterback Derek Carr in part because they don't want to risk injury before pursuing a potential trade this offseason. Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders' starting quarterback, and Chase Garbers will back him up, leaving Carr as an inactive player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson to Remain Broncos' QB amid Struggles, Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Says
The Denver Broncos are going to stick with Russell Wilson for the final two games this season. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Wilson will remain the starting quarterback to close out the 2022 campaign. There have been calls throughout the season for the Broncos to bench the nine-time Pro...
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success
The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Derek Carr Benched, Jarrett Stidham Will Start at QB vs. 49ers
The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders could be coming to an end. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday he will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham over the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. McDaniels opened the door for the move Tuesday. "I think there's a...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Players On Offense Ending the 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
By the time December rolls around, NFL teams generally know which players will provide the most production. Three months of evidence shape that expectation, too. There are always late-season surprises, though. Injuries can create an opportunity, which has led to the unexpected breakout of one quarterback. Other players are known...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt on Retirement Announcement: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, and he opened up about his decision to hang up his cleats on Wednesday. Watt told reporters he had been preparing for the announcement, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:. "I've known...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Had 'No Idea' J.J. Watt Was Going to Announce Retirement, Kingsbury Says
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, which caught many in the organization by surprise, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that he "had no idea" Watt would be announcing his retirement this week.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near
The importance of timing for NFL playoff success cannot be understated. Teams that peak at the right time have a history of thriving in the postseason. Look no further than the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see one of the more recent examples of this phenomena. They went into a Week 13 bye with a middling 7-5 record before going undefeated all of the way to a Super Bowl victory.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion to Be Subject of NFL, NFLPA Joint Investigation
The NFL announced Wednesday it would be investigating the Miami Dolphins' handling of the concussion protocol on Sunday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa alongside the NFL Players' Association. "A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway," the league said...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says 'I Really Don't' Contemplate Retirement Despite Rumors
There has been some speculation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire at the end of the 2022 season, but the 45-year-old doesn't sound like he's ready to call it a career. During Monday's episode of his Let's Go podcast, Brady was asked directly by his co-host Jim...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury
Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications. The three-time Pro Bowler ran for...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFLPA Reviewing Handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Latest Concussion
The Miami Dolphins are once again under fire for another questionable situation involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was placed in concussion protocol for the second time this season on Monday. According to The Athletic's Mike Jones, the NFL Players Association is "looking into the handling" of Tagovailoa, who played...
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17
The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Jahan Dotson Leads Championship-Winning Pickups
The 2022 fantasy football campaign is nearly over, but managers fortunate enough to still be competing for a title heading into Week 17 will want to peruse the waiver wire one final time. There is a surprising amount of startable talent to be found right now, with at least one...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Discusses Potential Rob Gronkowski Comeback Amid Buccaneers Buzz
Rob Gronkowski is reportedly considering a return to the NFL in 2023 alongside Tom Brady, and while the seven-time Super Bowl champion would love to have his favorite target back, he'll respect whatever decision the veteran tight end makes. Brady said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times:. "Look,...
Travis Kelce: Mac Jones probably got fed up with Eli Apple, who 'talks a lot of s---'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, both former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standouts, discussed New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' dive at the knees of Bengals defensive back Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's Week 16 win during the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast. ...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17
In the overwhelming majority of fantasy leagues, Week 17 is the end of the line. It's Championship Week. After weeks and weeks of lineups and trades and breakouts and slumps and joy and misery and all points in between, there are just two teams still at it. By next Monday night, one will be crowned champion.
Comments / 0