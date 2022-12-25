Read full article on original website
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Patriots with Concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to Start
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, and he added that Tua should "worry about his health first."
Scoot Henderson Returning from Injury Despite Rumors About Status Ahead of Draft
Scoot Henderson is widely expected to be one of the top three picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and despite rumors that he could potentially sit out the remainder of the G League season with an injury, he's returning to the court Tuesday night. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday that...
Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion
Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa. "It's probably time to maybe consider shutting...
Russell Wilson to Remain Broncos' QB amid Struggles, Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Says
The Denver Broncos are going to stick with Russell Wilson for the final two games this season. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Wilson will remain the starting quarterback to close out the 2022 campaign. There have been calls throughout the season for the Broncos to bench the nine-time Pro...
Report: Chargers' Derwin James Won't Be Suspended for Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James will not be suspended for his hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during Monday night's game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero noted that while sources have indicated no suspension is forthcoming, the player could still be fined. During...
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Benched 'in Part' to Avoid Injury For Potential Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly benched quarterback Derek Carr in part because they don't want to risk injury before pursuing a potential trade this offseason. Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders' starting quarterback, and Chase Garbers will back him up, leaving Carr as an inactive player, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 17
In the overwhelming majority of fantasy leagues, Week 17 is the end of the line. It's Championship Week. After weeks and weeks of lineups and trades and breakouts and slumps and joy and misery and all points in between, there are just two teams still at it. By next Monday night, one will be crowned champion.
Fantasy Managers Mourn Title Hopes With Derrick Henry Likely to Sit Out with Injury
Some fantasy football managers got very unwelcome news Wednesday after the Tennessee Titans listed Derrick Henry as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Titles are on the line in fantasy leagues around the country, so Henry's hip injury could have significant ramifications. The three-time Pro Bowler ran for...
6 NFL Players On Offense Ending the 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
By the time December rolls around, NFL teams generally know which players will provide the most production. Three months of evidence shape that expectation, too. There are always late-season surprises, though. Injuries can create an opportunity, which has led to the unexpected breakout of one quarterback. Other players are known...
Raiders' Davante Adams Supports and Defends Derek Carr amid Benching and Trade Rumors
While it looks like Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may be coming to an end after his benching on Wednesday, star receiver Davante Adams showed support for his quarterback on social media. The wideout took to Instagram and posted a photo of him and Carr together at...
2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success
The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
ESPN: Notre Dame Eyes Sam Hartman Transfer After QB Set ACC TD Record at Wake Forest
Notre Dame could end up with Sam Hartman after starting quarterback Drew Pyne announced his intention to transfer to Arizona State. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal with the Fighting Irish considered a "strong favorite" to land the former Wake Forest star who holds the ACC record with 110 career touchdown passes.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Misses Practice with Knee Injury, Expected to Play vs. Vikings
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury, though it isn't expected to keep him out of action in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers has dealt with a thumb issue for much of the season and suffered a rib injury during...
NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Stepping Away from Raiders for Final 2 Games After Benching
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, is stepping away from the team for the final two games of the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Carr and the Raiders determined that him not being around the team would be...
Ranking the Best Potentially Available NFL Head Coaching Jobs for 2023 Season
The 2022 NFL campaign hasn't even ended yet, but several head coaching jobs already need to be filled for next season. The Denver Broncos became the latest team to part ways with their head coach—joining the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers—before playing out the string. With Nathaniel Hackett out of the picture, Denver immediately becomes one of the hottest spots for a high-profile candidate to land.
College football games today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday, how to watch
College football bowl season takes another giant leap forward today with three notable games on Thursday involving Power Five teams. It all kicks off from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium with a notable ACC vs. Big Ten game between Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Going bowling: College ...
Saints Rumors: Dennis Allen's Job 'Safe' Entering Week 17 amid Sean Payton Buzz
It turned heads Tuesday when Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a source who said it is the "worst-kept secret" in the NFL that Sean Payton will return to the New Orleans Saints if he is a head coach in 2023, but that may not be the case. Jeff...
Raiders' Derek Carr Benched, Jarrett Stidham Will Start at QB vs. 49ers
The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders could be coming to an end. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday he will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham over the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. McDaniels opened the door for the move Tuesday. "I think there's a...
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook
As we approach Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, few managers are still afloat in season-long fantasy leagues. Those still playing in Week 17 are most likely playing in championship games—or they've given up on season-long play and transitioned to daily fantasy sports (DFS). Making the wrong lineup...
Cardinals' J.J. Watt on Retirement Announcement: 'It Feels Like the Right Time'
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would be retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season, and he opened up about his decision to hang up his cleats on Wednesday. Watt told reporters he had been preparing for the announcement, per NFL.com's Nick Shook:. "I've known...
