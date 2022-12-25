Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Iran reroutes flight, orders football legend's family off
Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said Monday an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off. Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting
Turkey on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda", which Ankara alleged was pushed by outlawed PKK militants in Paris after three Kurds were shot dead, a diplomatic source said. "We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles against our country and with the fact that...
kalkinemedia.com
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey, Syria, Russia defence ministers meet in Moscow, first talks since 2011
The defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria met in Moscow on Wednesday, the first such talks since a war broke out in Syria in 2011, the Russian defence ministry said. "Ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees, and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria have been discussed," the defence ministry in Moscow said in a statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Chess player without hijab was not representing Iran: official
An Iranian Woman Grandmaster who competed at an international chess event without the mandatory hijab was not representing the Islamic republic, a local federation official said Wednesday. Sara Khademalsharieh, 25, appeared without a headscarf during this week's International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan,...
Still-raging fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 11
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — A massive fire raging more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 11 people, injured 30 and apparently trapped others Thursday as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border region. Videos posted...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
One of the world's most congested cities just opened its first metro line
Bangladesh on Wednesday launched its first metro rail service in the capital Dhaka, with officials and commuters hopeful it will help ease traffic in one of the world's most densely populated and congested cities.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia says killed Ukraine 'saboteurs' trying to cross border
Russia's FSB domestic security service said Monday it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine that attempted to cross into a Russian border region. "As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Guest Column: Banning Oil Exports Is Not Sound Economics
Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Biden administration and its allies launched a last-ditch effort to shift the narrative around high gasoline prices, pointing the finger at energy companies and threatening new taxes and potential market restrictions. Unfortunately, bad politics breeds bad policies, with potentially devastating results for American businesses and consumers. It’s a tale as old as Washington: politically motivated “solutions” may sway some, but the facts say otherwise. For example, one idea under consideration by the administration is banning gasoline, diesel and...
kalkinemedia.com
Commodity markets bounced back in 2022. Will they carry momentum in new year?
Concerns about the recession significantly impacted prices of metals and minerals during the year. In 2022, commodity markets were dominated by the US dollar, but in 2023, the markets are expected to be shaped by underinvestment. Spot prices of commodities have tracked back to levels of 2021 since October due to financial deleveraging and physical destocking. If the cost of capital rises in commodity markets, it lowers the incentive to hold physical inventories. Financial markets respond faster than real economies, leading to a price distortion.
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defense systems were activated...
New York Post
Twitter back online after global outage hits thousands
Twitter suffered a major outage on Wednesday, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the popular social media platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online. The incident is the social media site’s first apparent widespread service disruption since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter as CEO in late October. Downdetector, a website that tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 10,000 affected users from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan and about 2,500 from the UK at the peak of the disruption. Most of...
Douglas Cohn and Eleanor Clift: DeSantis on the path to be the Trump replacement
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said much about Ukraine, at least not recently. He is probably trying to figure out how to side with the hard right in his party that loves Vladimir Putin without alienating voters who know the Russian president is a brute. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to a joint session of Congress received multiple standing ovations for his insistence that funding Ukraine’s defense is not charity, but an investment in security and freedom, much like the one FDR...
kalkinemedia.com
Dozens injured in Iran factory blast: state media
An explosion on Monday at a factory in northwest Iran has injured at least 65 people, state media reported. The blast at a paint factory in the Shahid Salimi industrial zone in East Azerbaijan province was caused by a gas leak, official news agency IRNA said. It said "22 people...
kalkinemedia.com
Finland gets floating gas terminal to replace Russian supply
An offshore natural gas terminal has arrived in Finland as part of the country's efforts to replace Russian supplies after Moscow stopped deliveries, the Finnish gas grid operator said Wednesday. Almost as long as three football fields, the Exemplar vessel, which has arrived in Inkoo port in southern Finland, will...
kalkinemedia.com
Israel thanks Morocco for protecting Jews during Holocaust
Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked Morocco's King Mohammed VI for his country's provision of "safe haven" for Jews during the Holocaust, in a missive seen by AFP on Tuesday. The letter -- marking two years since Morocco normalised ties with Israel -- was the first occasion an Israeli state official...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852...
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
