ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
COLORADO STATE
cryptoslate.com

Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report

For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
game-news24.com

Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records

From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
msn.com

Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...
New York Post

Biden staying at St. Croix villa of wealthy donors who got state dinner invite

President Biden will ring in 2023 at the tropical island home of wealthy business owners Bill and Connie Neville — who earlier this month were among the select group admitted to the president’s first White House state dinner. The Nevilles made the 338-person guest list for the Dec. 1 gathering of billionaires, celebrities and politicians in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron after previously lending their three-bedroom beachfront villa to Biden. Biden traveled to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands late Tuesday with first lady Jill Biden and other members of his family to celebrate the New Year — and potentially...
ALABAMA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’

The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
ARIZONA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Republican US lawmaker-elect admits fabricating resume

A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation Tuesday after admitting that he made up large parts of his biography -- but refusing to give up his seat. George Santos's victory in a New York district helped his party secure a narrow majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism

(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold jumps on dollar pullback, China re-opening optimism

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as optimism surrounding top consumer China's decisions to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance. Spot gold rose nearly 1% to $1,814.69 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT). U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy