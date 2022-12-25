Read full article on original website
George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
‘Be open to learning’: Democratic lawmaker blasted for deleting tweet after Elon Musk fact-check
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is being called out and fact-checked after attempting to slam the latest release of "Twitter Files."
cryptoslate.com
Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report
For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
game-news24.com
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records
From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
Liberal media made slew of dubious claims about climate change, year-end report finds
A year-end report fact-checked media companies like The Washington Post, The Associated Press, and The New York Times for tieing climate change to extreme weather.
msn.com
Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week...
Biden staying at St. Croix villa of wealthy donors who got state dinner invite
President Biden will ring in 2023 at the tropical island home of wealthy business owners Bill and Connie Neville — who earlier this month were among the select group admitted to the president’s first White House state dinner. The Nevilles made the 338-person guest list for the Dec. 1 gathering of billionaires, celebrities and politicians in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron after previously lending their three-bedroom beachfront villa to Biden. Biden traveled to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands late Tuesday with first lady Jill Biden and other members of his family to celebrate the New Year — and potentially...
Twitter Files part 9: Vast web of coordination between tech giant and CIA, State Department, other agencies
The "Twitter Files' part nine dropped on Christmas Eve and showed a vast amount of coordination between multiple government agencies and the tech giant.
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’
The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
kalkinemedia.com
Republican US lawmaker-elect admits fabricating resume
A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation Tuesday after admitting that he made up large parts of his biography -- but refusing to give up his seat. George Santos's victory in a New York district helped his party secure a narrow majority...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852...
Republicans see little resistance from the business lobby after 'anti-woke' attacks
Giant asset managers are finding few friends in Washington as GOP lawmakers attack them for their climate and social agendas.
Twitter Files expose government influence on suppressing COVID messages that contradicted WH
The Biden and Trump administrations tried to influence social media companies to suppress ideas that went against their positions on COVID-19, according to the Twitter Files.
The Economy’s Fundamental Problem Has Changed
A few weeks ago, I was buying an iced coffee near my home in San Francisco. I went to pay with cash, and the barista asked me to pay with Apple Pay or a card—she could give me back bills, but did not have any coins. I would not...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold jumps on dollar pullback, China re-opening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as optimism surrounding top consumer China's decisions to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance. Spot gold rose nearly 1% to $1,814.69 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT). U.S....
Insider trading convictions over healthcare leaks are voided by U.S. appeals court
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out the insider trading convictions of four defendants, including two former hedge fund partners, over leaks from a U.S. healthcare agency about planned changes to Medicare reimbursement rates.
