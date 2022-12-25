Elon Musk Says "Twitter Isn't Secure Yet, Just Not In The Fast Lane To Bankruptcy. Still Much Work To Do" - Tweet

Podcaster Rex Chapman has alleged Twitter has imposed a shadow ban on his account by preventing it from appearing on search on the social media platform.In a tweet on Thursday, Mr Chapman said: “Hey @elonmusk how about you come on my podcast so we can discuss why my account doesn’t come up on a Twitter search using my name? Or are you too much of a chickens**t coward? I’ve dunked on fake tough guys like you all my life. Can you take a charge?”The move appears to be the latest in a series of crackdowns on liberal voices on...

5 DAYS AGO