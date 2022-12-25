Elon Musk Says "Twitter Isn't Secure Yet, Just Not In The Fast Lane To Bankruptcy. Still Much Work To Do" - Tweet

Read full article on original website
Lucy & Molly
3d ago
Twitter is the new "Truth Social" right-wing extremist social media tool that is being manipulated and managed by the new right-wing Zahr. The socially conscious portion of society that gags at extremist hate-filled mis-information laden social media is looking elsewhere for a cyberspace town square like the old Twitter. Advertisers like My Pillow Guy will ultimately be the only ones left on Musk's Twitter.
Related
Elon Musk laughed when asked about Twitter layoffs and said a focus on working hard 'was not Twitter's prior culture' before he took over
Elon Musk said Twitter had around 2,000 staff left, down from 7,500 a year ago, after a string of firings, layoffs and resignations.
Elon Musk makes Twitter visitors wait for more than an hour to see him — and they can't speak before being spoken to, report says
While emphasizing in-office work and meetings, Musk keeps visitors waiting and sometimes watches videos in meetings, The Washington Post reported.
Elon Musk complains that ‘corporate journalism’ isn’t running with his controversial ‘Twitter Files’
Elon Musk took a swing at corporate media by accusing it of siding with the government after his controversial “Twitter Files” reports were met with an underwhelming response.The “Twitter Files”, or internal records of the company under previous leadership, were given by Mr Musk to handpicked journalists.The journalists have posted excerpts of the documents as Twitter threads and claimed right-wing voices were earlier suppressed on the social media platform.“Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?” asked the free-speech absolutist and billionaire, quote tweeting journalist and documentary filmmaker Leighton Woodhouse who said corporate...
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
game-news24.com
Tesla shares fell another 9%, but Elon Musk promised to sell them until 2024
Initial warning signs of a declining demand for electric vehicles in the US were recent reports of atypical stimulus measures in the Tesla arsenal in China, this week it became known about the provision of discounts throughout the North America, including Canada and Mexico. By contrast, with its discontent with Elon Musk (Elon Musk), as Twitter’s head, the stock price fell by almost 9% in one day on Thursday. The CEO of the company promised that he wouldn’t sell Tesla shares until 2024.
Twitter alternatives that got traction after Elon Musk takeover are suddenly seeing downloads plunge. Which has staying power and who is the next Clubhouse?
Emerging rivals include Mastadon, Hive Social, Counter Social, Post.News, Spoutible, and Jack Dorsey's upcoming Bluesky.
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Investors made $15 billion by betting that shares in Tesla would fall this year, per S3 Partners. The value of Elon Musk's company has sunk by almost 70% from its November 2021 peak. Musk has refused to draw a link between Tesla's decline and his takeover of Twitter. Short-sellers made...
game-news24.com
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records
From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
A Meta employee said they eat all their meals for free at the office, which is like 'teleporting to another universe'
A Meta worker praised the Instagram and Facebook owner's perks and company culture in a post on the anonymous professional networking site Blind.
FTX customers sent money to a fake electronics retailer with a website full of misspelled words that was key to funding SBF's Alameda, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX had customers wire money to North Dimension, a mysterious company with a fake electronics retail website, NBC News reported. Money sent to North Dimension would end up funding Alameda Research's trading activity, the SEC alleged. The North Dimension website has been deactivated, but had misspelled words and...
Elon Musk's Tesla, the world's leading EV maker, is capping off 2022 as one of the S&P 500's worst-performing stocks.
Welcome back from the Christmas weekend. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Los Angeles. Usually in December the talk of the town is upbeat and cheerful — holiday music plays and White Elephant exchanges are all the rage. And usually the world's leading electric vehicle brand, Tesla, joins in on...
Jewish advocacy groups, critics react after Google’s definition for the word ‘Jew’ showed offensive terms
Jewish advocacy groups and critics are speaking out Tuesday after Google’s leading definition for the word ‘Jew’ showed offensive terms.
Caroline Ellison told a judge she's 'truly sorry' for defrauding FTX customers – and 'knew that it was wrong'
The former CEO of Alameda Research, which was closely associated with the crypto platform, pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts on December 19.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist
Stephen Cecchetti, an economist at Brandeis International Business School, arrives to participate in the 2017 European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal. In the wake the FTX collapse, calls to regulate crypto have increased among U.S. lawmakers. But doing so would confer legitimacy to the crypto industry, a prominent economist argued this week, and that in turn could lead to more widespread economic damage.
Two Boston Area Best Buy Stores Had Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Boxes Filled w/ Roofing Shingles & At Least One Sold
One family was very surprised on Christmas when gifts were being opened and the gift recipient thought she was getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet, but when she opened the box, it was filled with roofing shingles. It turns out this was not an isolated incident. Read to find out more.
Podcaster Rex Chapman’s Twitter account removed from search in latest move against liberal voices under Musk
Podcaster Rex Chapman has alleged Twitter has imposed a shadow ban on his account by preventing it from appearing on search on the social media platform.In a tweet on Thursday, Mr Chapman said: “Hey @elonmusk how about you come on my podcast so we can discuss why my account doesn’t come up on a Twitter search using my name? Or are you too much of a chickens**t coward? I’ve dunked on fake tough guys like you all my life. Can you take a charge?”The move appears to be the latest in a series of crackdowns on liberal voices on...
Everyone thinks Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ is a veiled dig at Elon Musk. His fans and Ben Shapiro aren’t happy about it
Conservative mouthpiece Ben Shapiro hated Netflix's "Glass Onion" and the comparisons to Elon Musk—Twitter is having a field day making fun of him.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed Hundreds of Millions of Dollars From Alameda To Buy Robinhood Shares: Court Documents
Court documents in the Caribbean are revealing new ways that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misallocated customer funds before the exchange’s collapse. In the official Caribbean Supreme Court affidavit from Sam Bankman-Fried, SBF puts it on record that funds were borrowed from Alameda Research to purchase shares in Robinhood.
