Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
UPMATTERS
Ravens Legend Ed Reed to Coach at Bethune-Cookman
The Wildcats fired their previous coach in November. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed is set to be hired as Bethune-Cookman‘s next football coach, the school announced Tuesday. Reed, a legend at the University of Miami and with the NFL’s Ravens, has served as the Hurricanes’...
UPMATTERS
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett
The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
UPMATTERS
Nathaniel Hackett Fired, but Other Broncos Escape Accountability
The Broncos ousted the guy who tried to fix his highly paid quarterback, but not the man who brought him to Denver in the first place. They say you only really learn through trial and error, so Monday was an important step in the ownership tenure of the Penner group.
UPMATTERS
Sean Payton Trends As NFL World Connects Him to Broncos Job
The news comes shortly after it was reported that the former Saints coach would want an ‘All-Star staff’ if he returned to the NFL. Fans have been speculating about who will become the next Broncos coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Amidst the speculation, one...
UPMATTERS
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
UPMATTERS
Chargers’ Brandon Staley Blames Colts for Hit by Derwin James
The Pro Bowl safety was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half of Monday’s 20-3 win over the Colts. View the original article to see embedded media. The Chargers’ 20-3 victory over the Colts on Monday night was slightly marred by the ejection of star safety Derwin James, who was disqualified following a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the second quarter. In the aftermath, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley defended his star player, and blamed Indianapolis for putting Dulin in a precarious position.
UPMATTERS
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
UPMATTERS
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
UPMATTERS
Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple
For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
UPMATTERS
Rivera Explains Decision to Make Carson Wentz Commanders QB1
The quarterback hasn’t started since he injured his finger in Week 6. Ron Rivera’s reason for why the Commanders decided to tab Carson Wentz to start in their Week 17 matchup against the Browns was simple. "We're looking for a little bit of a spark, something different,” the...
UPMATTERS
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
UPMATTERS
Saints’ Thomas Seems Excited by Brady, Payton Rumor
The story is very much a rumor, but it didn’t stop the former Offensive Player of the Year from sharing it on Instagram. The Saints have struggled to solidify the quarterback position since the retirement of franchise legend Drew Brees. Coach Dennis Allen, who inherited the job vacated by Sean Payton, has also struggled in his first year leading the team, which is 6–9 on the year. On Tuesday, ProFootballTalk posted a pretty spicy rumor about both crucial spots, and it caught the attention of star wide receiver undefined.
UPMATTERS
Week 17 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Surprise! Daniel Jones is a top 10 option for fantasy championship week. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
UPMATTERS
Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End
The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
UPMATTERS
Chargers DB Derwin James Ejected After Vicious Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
The former All-Pro returned to L.A.’s lineup after missing the last two games. Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday Night Football against the Colts after dishing out a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. The play occurred on second-and-2 with 5:23 remaining in the quarter as...
UPMATTERS
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs go head-to-head during Monday Night Football and home-field advantage is up for grabs. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
UPMATTERS
Colts’ Jim Irsay Regrets Giving Frank Reich Contract Extension
Indianapolis extended the contracts of Reich and general manager Chris Ballard before the 2021 season. When the Colts fired Frank Reich in November, many observers were confused as to why the team made the decision at midseason—especially because the team just gave Reich a contract extension through 2026 just last year.
UPMATTERS
Tom Brady Teases Possible Revenge Tour Ahead of Media Career
The quarterback has a deal to join Fox whenever he decides to retire. It seems that Tom Brady is keeping track of the haters throughout his storied career, after all. The legendary quarterback discussed handling false media narratives on a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, saying, “most people don’t have all the information and there’s some bias with that.”
UPMATTERS
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Says He’s Playing Through Foot Injury
The Tampa Bay running back claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury. View the original article to see embedded media. After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.
UPMATTERS
Patriots’ Mac Jones Responds to Alleged Dirty Hit on Eli Apple
The play is under review by the NFL for potential discipline. View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under review by the NFL for a low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. Jones was one of several...
Comments / 0