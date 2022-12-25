Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
Modern Family's Ed O'Neill Thought They Were Going To Have To Sedate Julie Bowen On Their Last Day On Set
It's no secret that a show's series finale is often the most emotionally poignant episode of the entire run, earning plenty of tears from the audience and perhaps even more from the cast themselves. Saying goodbye to a beloved sitcom or show is never easy, and for the cast of a series, it means saying goodbye to some of your closest friends and co-workers as well.
Jason Blum Teases That James Wan Could Help Make An Invisible Man Sequel Happen
Horror studio Blumhouse has made a name for itself by releasing low-budget, filmmaker-driven genre fare. From the word-of-mouth viral sensation "Paranormal Activity" to David Gordon Green's recent "Halloween" trilogy, producer Jason Blum and his studio have been at the forefront of keeping the horror genre alive at the box office.
Comedy Fans Compared Jim Carrey And Will Ferrell's Careers (& The Winner Is Clear)
When it comes to legends of comedy, you would be hard-pressed to find two comedic actors more iconic than Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell. Both are comedic legends, having become popular through hilarious performances starting around the 1990s and continuing into the present day, with Carrey recently playing Dr. Robotnik in 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog" and 2022's sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Ferrell has also been busy, staring alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2022's holiday-themed "Spirited."
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
A Man Called Otto Review: A Movie Called Underwhelming
Pros Some excellent dark comedy amidst the sweetness Surprisingly effective trans representation - a rarity for a studio movie aimed at older audiences. Cons Far more sentimental than the original adaptation, to the detriment of the pitch-black humor Casting Tom Hanks against type as the grumpy lead is less powerful than casting a more gruff older actor. This would have been a perfect Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford role!
Angela Lansbury Wasn't That Interested In Learning The Rules Of Among Us For Her Glass Onion Cameo
On October 11, 2022, the entertainment world lost one of its brightest stars. Dame Angela Lansbury of "Murder, She Wrote" and "Beauty and the Beast" fame, died at the age of 96. The iconic actress graced big and small screens as well as numerous stages throughout her remarkable acting career, making her a talent that several generations came to adore. Therefore, when news of her passing reached the public, folks across the world mourned in unison. Many even took it upon themselves to research if any upcoming productions included her in some form or fashion to cap off her incredible acting tenure.
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Horrible Ratings Aren't Just Because Of Review-Bombing
Netflix's "The Witcher" has faithfully adapted Andrzej Sapkowski's series of fantasy novels across two seasons filled with intrigue, compelling story arcs, and a dynamic lead character in Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). The show will debut a third season in 2023, serving as Cavill's last before he's replaced with Liam Hemsworth starting in Season 4. With the lengthy gaps between seasons and the exit of Cavill from the series, the prequel miniseries "The Witcher: Blood Origin" was created to keep fans invested in the program and establish Sapkowski's mythology further. Set over a millennium before the events of "The Witcher," the four-episode prequel establishes how the original witcher was made, in addition to the circumstances preceding the "Conjunction of the Spheres."
Tony Gilroy Isn't Taking Credit For Star Wars Deep Cuts In Andor
It's safe to say that the Disney+ original series "Andor" is one of the most revolutionary projects in the entire "Star Wars” franchise, redefining how we perceive the galaxy far, far away and taking a hard look at what life is truly like under the rule of the Galactic Empire. The series itself has received an immense amount of critical acclaim for its mature subject matter and gritty, realistic tone — a tone which directly contrasts the epic "space opera" feel of the "Star Wars" films we've come to know and love.
Nicolas Cage Says His Various Pets Have Inspired His Performances
As some actors continue along with their silver screen careers, they fall into a niche. They take roles that play to their strengths and don't often explore new acting avenues as they would've years before. Nicolas Cage is not one of those actors. For decades, Cage has seemingly made it his mission to try out as many different roles as possible in as many different productions as possible. As a result, at this stage in the game, there's scarcely an endeavor he hasn't tried out at least once, making his filmography as diverse as they come (but these movies stand out as his biggest).
NCIS Creator Donald Bellisario's Kids Have Held Roles On Both Sides Of The Camera
Work can be a family affair, especially if you belong to Donald Bellisario's family. The screenwriter and television producer behind "NCIS," "Magnum P.I.," and "JAG" has led a long and successful career that wouldn't be complete without family ties in the mix. Donald Bellisario is the proud father of seven...
Fan Reimagines Jenna Ortega As Marvel's White Tiger In Stunning Artwork
Within the Marvel universe of comics, there are many superheroes that have been forgotten due to the passage of time and popular Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptations. Starting in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and continuing in two successful follow-up films set in Wakanda, the character of Black Panther was finally brought to life on the screen. The same was also seen on Disney+ with 2022's "Werewolf by Night," which marked a new beginning in bringing some of these bygone characters to the screen. White Tiger is but one of many of these superheroes that have long been cult favorites. Also known as Ava Ayala, White Tiger's fighting skills and protective streak put her on equal footing with other great Marvel female superheroes.
The Office's Brian Baumgartner Explains How He Developed Kevin's Voice
For fans of a particular, long-running TV series, it's always fun to go back and watch the earliest episodes to see how much the show had changed over the years. With one peek at a long-lasting series pilot episode, it's easy to spot different factors, such as pacing, writing, and even background music. Most noticeable, however, has to be how different each character behaves, compared to what most fans have grown accustomed to. For example, when watching the first few episodes of "The Office," it's not too difficult to see how much change the series' characters went through over its nine-season run. This can surely be said about Kevin Malone, who is played by Brian Baumgartner.
If Glass Onion's Miles Bron Reminds You Of A Certain Billionaire, There's A Reason
"Knives Out" offered a unique take on the mystery genre filled with small details that also delivered a strong examination of social, political, and class conflicts, giving audiences something to chew on long after the 2019 Oscar-nominated venture. So when director Rian Johnson and company returned with another adventure for Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), it's no surprise that the first film's scathing satirical side came along with them, but this time aimed at a very different public figure.
The Harry Potter Films Skip Over Harry And Cho Chang's Disastrous Breakup
The Harry Potter films covered a lot of ground during their run — over 4,000 pages worth, to be exact. That's a lot of material from the "Harry Potter" books to fit into just eight films and 20 hours. Naturally, that also means that a lot of storylines fell by the wayside during the characters' journeys from script to screen. Throughout the "Harry Potter" movies, characters like Madam Hooch only appeared in one film, whereas mainstays of the novels like Professor Binns never appeared at all. At one point, Harry himself appeared to stop attending class altogether.
Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons
There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Doesn't Think Drama School Helped Prepare Her For The Role
With the 2019 premiere of "The Witcher," Netflix took Andrzej Sapkowski's ground-breaking fantasy book series — and equally as popular video games series from CD Projekt Red — and introduced it to general audiences. While Henry Cavill is undoubtedly the biggest name on the show, "The Witcher" also...
What Has DJ Qualls Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
When DJ Qualls first appeared in "Supernatural," he easily could have been a one-and-done character. "The New Guy" actor portrayed Garth, a fellow hunter who became one of the most underrated characters of the series. His debut brings light and heart to one of the more disturbing episodes of "Supernatural" history in Season 7. Most of the episode revolves around Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Garth trying to take down a crossroads demon while Sam (Jared Padalecki) is brainwashed and gaslit by a love potion — regrettably played for laughs in a tone-deaf scenario.
Keiko Agena's Favorite Gilmore Girls Scene Is A Rare Moment Between Lane And Mrs. Kim
"Gilmore Girls" has plenty of relatable moments, especially when it comes to mothers and daughters. As the title suggests, the series primarily focuses on Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). Even though Lorelai and Rory have an enviable dynamic, Lorelai's relationship with her own mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop), reminds viewers that finding common ground with your parents isn't always easy. However, the Gilmores aren't the only ones dealing with family drama in Stars Hollow. The show also focuses on other members of the community, including Rory's best friend, Lane Kim.
