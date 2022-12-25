Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug
The FDA is fast-tracking the review for a new opioid overdose reversal drug that would be available over the counter.
FDA fast-tracks review of overdose-reversal drug for use without prescription
The Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast-track review of an overdose-reversal drug that would be available without a prescription. The drug, called RiVive, was developed by Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical nonprofit. According to the company, its 3-milligram nasal spray delivered a three times higher concentration of...
kalkinemedia.com
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
WSLS
FDA recalls blood pressue medication due to impurity, cancer risks
Four lots of Quinapril Tablets are being recalled by Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril, according to the FDA. Officials found the impurity in recent testing, which they say is above the acceptable daily intake level. We’re told the impurities may increase the risk...
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
kalkinemedia.com
Polarean Imaging Says FDA Approves Co's Xenoview
* POLAREAN IMAGING PLC - FDA APPROVES XENOVIEW™ (XE 129 HYPERPOLARIZED) * POLAREAN IMAGING PLC: FDA APPROVES POLAREAN'S XENOVIEW™ (XENON XE 129 HYPERPOLARIZED) FOR USE WITH MRI FOR EVALUATION OF LUNG VENTILATION. * POLAREAN IMAGING PLC: FDA APPROVED INDICATION INCLUDES BOTH ADOLESCENTS AND ADULTS REPRESENTING A SIGNIFICANT MARKET...
kalkinemedia.com
Eton Pharmaceuticals Says Submitted New Drug Application Response For Its Dehydrated Alcohol Injection Candidate To FDA
* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS - ON DEC 27, CO SUBMITTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION RESPONSE FOR ITS DEHYDRATED ALCOHOL INJECTION PRODUCT CANDIDATE TO THE U.S. FDA Further company coverage:.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Easy Care First Aid® Burn Cream and First Aid Kits Due to Microbial Contamination
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Product is contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis.
Kala Pharmaceuticals shares soar after FDA approves trial for drug to treat PCED
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals surged Wednesday after the small biotechnology company announced a drug candidate for a rare eye disease. The Food and Drug Administration has accepted Kala's investigational drug application for KPI-012, a potential treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defect, or PCED, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company announced on Tuesday.
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
kalkinemedia.com
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Aviation International News
FAA Clears One-shot Covid Vaccine
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is safe for pilots and other safety-sensitive professionals who may now receive it “under the conditions of their FAA-issued airman medical certification,” the FAA announced late last week. Distribution of the vaccine had been temporarily suspended to the general public...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
NASDAQ
U.S. FDA approves TG Therapeutics' multiple sclerosis drug
Adds shares, background, price expectations of the drug. Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Wednesday approved TG Therapeutics Inc's TGTX.O drug for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, pitting it against rivals from Roche ROG.S and Novartis NOVN.S. The New York-based company's shares rose nearly 9%...
kalkinemedia.com
SpringWorks Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To FDA For Nirogacestat For Treatment Of Adults With Desmoid Tumors
* SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR NIROGACESTAT FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH DESMOID TUMORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's Nitro rejects Potentia's alternative cash and scrip offer
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software said on Wednesday it would reject an alternative takeover bid from Potentia Capital, after the private equity firm said it would allow Nitro shareholders to choose between an all-cash, scrip or a deal involving the combination of both, at the same offer price.
targetedonc.com
Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
