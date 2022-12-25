Read full article on original website
Related
Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company's shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk's distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday...
Republican US lawmaker-elect admits fabricating resume
A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation Tuesday after admitting that he made up large parts of his biography -- but refusing to give up his seat. George Santos's victory in a New York district helped his party secure a narrow majority...
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,816.69 per ounce by 1:52 p.m. ET (1852...
Gold jumps on dollar pullback, China re-opening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as optimism surrounding top consumer China's decisions to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while resilient U.S. yields cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion's advance. Spot gold rose nearly 1% to $1,814.69 per ounce by 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT). U.S....
Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday fell from last session's six-month peak as the U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields remained elevated, while investors weighed the worsening COVID situation in top bullion consumer China. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,803.01 per ounce by 1127 GMT, having hit its highest since...
