SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The road has not been kind to the Utah Jazz so far this season. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter up 94-88, but scored […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO