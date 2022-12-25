Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Not Now, Europe. Second War Threatens to Explode
As Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine heads towards its one-year anniversary, another European flashpoint is in danger of reigniting a second war on the continent. Kosovo was at the center of the last all out-war in Europe in the late ‘90s and tensions there have never fully dissipated.
Daily Beast
Russian Lawmaker Who Slammed Putin’s War Dies After Falling From a Window
A wealthy Russian businessman and regional lawmaker from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party plunged to his death from a hotel window in India over the weekend—two days after a fellow Russian he was traveling with was found dead in the same hotel. Pavel Antov, 65, who topped Forbes’...
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia launched over 120 missiles. In Kyiv, air defense systems were activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack, according to the regional administration. Sounds of explosions were heard in the city. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to...
Daily Beast
Explosion at Russian Airbase Kills 3 in the Dead of Night
Three servicemen are dead after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airbase for bombers, says Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The attack took place near the Engels base in the southern part of the country on Monday. Russian air defenses were able to shoot down the drone. However, falling debris fatally injured three technical staff, the BBC reports. This latest drone strike marks Ukraine’s second attack on the region, about 400 miles from northeast of the Ukraine’s border, this month. On Dec. 5, Russia accused Ukraine of two attacks near the same base and in the Ryazan region. The country’s Federal Security Service also announced that they killed a four-person, armed “sabotage group” trying to enter the Russian border region of Bryansk from Ukraine.
Daily Beast
Russia Celebrates Turning Elon Musk Into a Useful Idiot
On Monday, former Russian President and current Vladimir Putin stooge Dmitry Medvedev issued a flurry of outlandish predictions on his personal Twitter account. Among them: a Fourth Reich will be created in Europe; there will be a war between France and said Fourth Reich; Poland and Hungary will attack and occupy western regions of Ukraine; civil war will break out in the U.S., which would then split up, with Elon Musk emerging as a president; the E.U. will collapse; the International Monetary Fund would cease to exist; and all stock markets and financial activities will leave Europe and the U.S. and move to Asia.
Russia and China practice submarine capture during naval drills in East China Sea
Russia and China completed naval drills in the East China Sea, practicing how to capture an enemy submarine.The drills, taking place between 21 and 27 December, included Russia’s Pacific Fleet and were carried out in waters off Zhoushan and Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang Province, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.“Detachments of warships of the Pacific Fleet and the Naval Forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China have completed practical tasks”, Russia’s defence ministry stated.“The ships...jointly searched for a submarine of a conditional enemy and fired a volley of jet depth charges.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More China: Beijing locals express mixed feelings as strict Covid quarantine rules droppedKyiv peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Kremlin saysZelensky says India’s G20 presidency key to success of peace efforts
Power, corruption and fury: the killing of Percy Lapid
It was just past 8pm on 3 October and the veteran broadcaster Percy Mabasa was on his way to record his nightly radio show. Every weekday evening, tens of thousands of Filipinos, many living abroad, would tune in to listen to his news commentary and sharp humour. But on this...
Daily Beast
Family of Soccer Legend Snatched From Flight Leaving Iran
Iranian authorities ordered the landing of a flight carrying the family members of Ali Daei on Monday, accusing the Iranian football star and his relatives of participating in anti-government protests, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. Daei’s wife and daughter were heading to Dubai from Tehran on a Mahan...
Italy's rightist government tightens rules for migrant rescues
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's rightist government has approved measures to fine charities who rescue migrants at sea and impound their ships if they break a new, tougher set of rules - a move that one campaign group said could threaten lives.
Chinese travelers are ready to go overseas again. Some countries are hesitant
China announced it will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals, effectively resuming outbound travel for Chinese citizens. But the announcement sparked concern among some overseas governments as China's Covid cases skyrocket.
The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire by Ryan Gingeras – fall of the sultans
By the end of 1918, after four increasingly grim years of warfare, revolution was in the air across Europe. Thrones wobbled; rulers abdicated. In the space of months, the great, centuries-old dynasties of the Romanovs, Habsburgs and Hohenzollerns were all toppled from power. At the eastern edge of the continent...
Daily Beast
Biden Escapes Winter Storms for U.S. Virgin Islands Vacay
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in the warm and sunny U.S. Virgin Islands early Wednesday and are set to vacation in St. Croix until Jan. 2 as millions of Americans deal with the aftermath of brutal, once-in-a-generation winter storms that pummeled the country, killing over 60 people. The Bidens’ daughter, Ashley, along with her husband and two children, will stay with them, The Associated Press reported.
Daily Beast
After Spice Girl Cancels New Year’s Gig Over LGBT Rights, Polish Media Plays Defense
A Polish state-owned broadcaster says it still has “many stars” on its roster, after Sporty Spice abruptly pulled out of a New Years’ Eve show on Monday due to concerns over LGBT rights. Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, 48, surprised fans—and channel Telewizja Polskawhen—when she canceled her upcoming...
