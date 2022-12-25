Pedestrian hit and killed crossing near busy Central Florida intersection, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Osceola County.

The crash happened Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Old Vineland Road.

Troopers said a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, east of Old Vineland Road, when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and walked into the direct path of the oncoming car.

The 28-year-old Kissimmee man was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Santa Fe remained at the scene and was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

