ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Pedestrian hit and killed crossing near busy Central Florida intersection, troopers say

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18t6tz_0juFVYpc00

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Osceola County.

The crash happened Saturday at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Old Vineland Road.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, east of Old Vineland Road, when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and walked into the direct path of the oncoming car.

The 28-year-old Kissimmee man was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Santa Fe remained at the scene and was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida

An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing Winter Springs girl, 14, found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Winter Springs. A Missing Child Alert was issued for Kyleigh Curtis early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday near the 1100 block of North Highway 1792. At about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said Curtis had been located and was safe. […]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified

DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
DELTONA, FL
cbs12.com

Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy