How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will square off for the first time in the 89th annual Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

This isn't a typical matchup for the Alabama Crimson Tide .

It's really unusual for Kansas State.

Not only will the Sugar Bowl be the first time the two programs, which have combined to play 2,598 football games in their respective histories, will meet, but this will be the first time the Wildcats have played in a New Year's Six bowl.

Only once has Kansas State has played in the Superdome, a loss to Tulane in 1988. The Wildcats are also 0-4 all-time in the state of Louisiana (1980 loss to LSU, 1982 Independence Bowl loss to Wisconsin, 1988 loss to Tulane, and a 2009 loss to UL Lafayette).

Alabama will be playing its 13th game in the Superdome (6-4 in Sugar Bowls, one win over Tulane in 1992, and a BCS Championship win in 2012). The Crimson Tide has an all-time mark of 55-23-6 in the state of Louisiana (9-7 in the Sugar Bowl, 30-9-3 against LSU in Baton Rouge, 13-6-3 against Tulane in New Orleans, 2-1 in the Independence Bowl and 1-0 against UL in Lafayette).

It gives a whole new meaning to the "New" Year.

Who : No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

When : Dec. 31, 11 a.m. CT

Where : Caesars Superdome

TV : ESPN (Play-By-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek, Sideline: Tom Luginbill)

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : ESPN (Play-By-Play: Sean Kelley, Analyst: Cole Cubelic, Sideline: Stormy Buonantony); Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline/Host: Roger Hoover) on SiriusXM/SXM App: 158 or 190/961.

Series : First meeting.

Home/visitors : Kansas State will be the home team and will occupy the home bench on the west sideline, while Alabama will occupy the visitor bench on the east sideline.

Records : Alabama is 10-2 (6-2 SEC). Kansas State (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) clinched the Big 12 Championship with a thrilling 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU.

Sugar Bowl history : This is Alabama's 17th Sugar Bowl appearance (with a 9-7 record), Alabama will be making its eighth trip to a New Year's Six bowl in the current format which began in 2014. Kansas State will become the 51st school to participate in the Sugar Bowl and the first newcomer since Louisville in 2013.

This will be the 61st Sugar Bowl match-up between teams ranked in the Top 10 and the 35th match-up of 10-win teams.

Coaching matchup : Nick Saban has never faced the Wildcats during his career and holds a 5-2 overall record against Big 12 opponents, including a 4-1 mark at Alabama. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has not faced Alabama during his head coaching career.

Saban has earned seven FBS national titles (six at Alabama and one at LSU), while Klieman, in his fourth year in Manhattan, won four FCS national championships at North Dakota State. Saban has a 4-3 record in the Sugar Bowl (2-0 at LSU and 1-3 at Alabama) while Klieman will be the 102nd coach to lead a team into the Sugar Bowl.

