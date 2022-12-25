Read full article on original website
Argo blockchain to suspend trading on NASDAQ for 24 hours
Bitcoin mining firm Argo blockchain has requested to suspend the trading of its US shares on NASDAQ, effective Dec. 27. The troubled mining firm said in a Dec. 27 press release, that the move to suspend trading of its shares, is related to an announcement due on Dec. 28. As...
BIT Mining subsidiary loses $3M to cyberattack
Crypto mining firm BIT Mining said its subsidiary BTC.com lost $3 million worth of digital assets to a cyberattack on Dec. 3, according to a Dec. 26 statement. BIT Mining wrote that $700,000 of the stolen funds belonged to BTC.com’s clients while the remaining $2.3 million belonged to it. The company did not disclose the details of the stolen assets.
TRON DAO Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 27th December, 2022, Chainwire — TRON DAO, a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via...
Bitcoin cumulative transfer volume exceeds $100 trillion milestone
Bitcoin’s cumulative transfer volume (CTV) exceeded $100 trillion in recent weeks, coming in at $105 trillion at present, according to Glassnode data. CTV refers to the accrued monetary value of transactions settled on a particular network. As a measure of activity, it can be used to gauge adoption and pinpoint adoption trends.
Argo shares soar following $65M sale of mining facility to Galaxy digital
Struggling Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain sold its Helios mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital for $65 million and also got a $35 million loan from the company as part of the deal, according to a Dec. 28 statement. Following the news, Google Finance data shows that its London...
ProtonMail creator unsure whether his firm will continue to hold Bitcoin
Proton CEO and co-founder Andy Yen said that he is unsure whether his company will continue to hold Bitcoin during a Forbes interview published on Dec. 27. The company, which offers the encrypted email app ProtonMail and various other services, has held Bitcoin for at least five years. After years of limited integration, Proton officially began accepting Bitcoin payments in 2017. In 2019, the company confirmed that it had been holding Bitcoin that it received from customers.
Kraken to shutter operations in Japan by end of January 2023
Kraken will shut its operation in Japan and deregister with the country’s Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023, according to a Dec. 28 statement. According to the exchange, the decision was made as part of efforts to prioritize its overall business. The firm said the “current market conditions in Japan in combination with a weak crypto market” have made its business unsustainable in the country.
How Solana is fixing outages, and the challenges it will tackle in 2023
For Solana (SOL), 2022 has been an especially tumultuous year. With revelations of the now defunct crypto exchange FTX’s insolvency in early November, SOL price cratered 55% during the month. As of press time, SOL was trading at $11.15, down 70% from its November peak of $37.73. Solana last...
Terra Classic regains $1B market cap following Boxing Day surge
Terra Classic (LUNC) surged over Boxing Day, triggering a market cap spike above $1 billion. A local bottom in market cap valuation was found at $763 million on Dec. 21. Since then, buying activity has led to an uptrend that accelerated into a sharp, near-vertical movement on Dec. 26. The...
US to investigate $372 million stolen in FTX exploit post bankruptcy
Hours after defunct crypto exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, large amounts of funds were moved out of the exchange. Both firms were owned by Sam Bankmand-Fried (SBF), facing multiple counts of fraud until the bankruptcy filing. More than a month later, the...
Looking back on the year with Polygon: Increase in transactions, new collaborations, and more
Despite the troubles that came with 2022 for the crypto space, Polygon enjoyed steady growth in many sectors, with record numbers of transactions and new collaborations. As reported, Polygon facilitated over 960 million transactions and deployed 778,000 smart contracts with 234,000 contract creators. As of December 26, there are over...
Alameda-related addresses come to live days after SBF’s release
Crypto wallets associated with bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research have become active in the last 24 hours, swapping ETH-related tokens for USDT and Ethereum, according to blockchain security firm Peckshield. According to available information, the wallet has funneled the converted funds through mixers and instant exchangers. A data Journalist with...
The bullish case for Bitcoin as 2022 comes to an end
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) saw drastic falls throughout 2022 and is trading at $16,877.39 as of press time — down more than 66% from its all-time high price of over $68,000 in November 2021. Most investors consider price as the most important metric of growth. While the price...
Gemini faces lawsuit for violating the U.S. Exchange Act
Crypto exchange Gemini and its founders, the Winklevoss twins, are facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not registering their interest-bearing accounts as securities and thereby violating the U.S. Exchange Act, according to a Tweet by crypto influencer ODELL. The investors filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
Research: The Antminer profitability crisis
Bitcoin’s fall from its all-time high to a low of $15,700 has been one of the most dominating narratives this year. Bitcoin lost 75% of its value since Nov. 10, 2020, and over 65% since the beginning of the year. However, a much more remarkable story than Bitcoin’s volatility...
Solana slides again – token down 96% from ATHs
Solana took another sharp fall today, sinking below $10 for the first time since February 2021. Bulls stepped in at $9.66 in the early hours of Dec. 28 (GMT), leading to a recovery that topped out at $10.20. As of press time, SOL was hovering close to the psychological $10 level once more, at $10.02 after dipping below $10 for a second time hours before.
Palau reportedly partners with Ripple to launch national stablecoin
Island country Palau partnered with crypto technology company Ripple to develop a national stablecoin for the country, as reported by Wu Blockchain. The country’s President, Surangel Whipps Jr, virtually joined a panel on web 3.0, Metaverse, and the future of blockchain. He talked about the country’s digital residency policy and national stablecoin project.
Japan to lift ban on foreign-issued stablecoins in 2023
Japan’s Financial Service Agency (FSA) will lift the ban on the local distribution of foreign stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) in 2023, Nikkei reported on Dec. 26. According to the report, international remittances may become faster and cheaper if stablecoin usage spreads. Local exchanges would be allowed to handle...
Hackers steal $8M from BitKeep users by spoofing wallet app
Blockchain security firm Peckshield reported that roughly $8 million of BitKeep users’ funds were stolen via a hacked APK version of the crypto wallet. The BitKeep team confirmed the exploit on its official Telegram account and said the hackers hijacked some APK package downloads, which resulted in the loss of funds for its users.
Bitcoin shrimps have accumulated 60K BTC in the last 30 days
Bitcoin (BTC) shrimps aggressively accumulated Bitcoin in the last 30 days — adding a total of roughly 60,000 BTC to their portfolios, according to Glassnode data. Shrimps refer to wallets holding less than one Bitcoin. This group of retail investors has invested heavily in BTC throughout 2022. Their cumulative balance now sits at 1.2 million BTC — roughly 6% of BTC’s supply.
