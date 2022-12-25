Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) discusses Columbia school board race on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Outgoing Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) says he’s prepared to take legal action, if Columbia’s school board doesn’t certify his name for the April school board ballot. Chairman Basye joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Tuesday was the final day to file for Columbia’s April school board race, but Basye says CPS authorities wouldn’t let him inside the Aslin building to complete paperwork. He contacted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, and ended up filing at Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon’s office. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that December 27 is a district holiday and that Aslin offices were closed. She says filing was available by appointment and that appointments had to be made by December 22. Chairman Basye says that’s a violation of state law, and that candidates should be able to file on the final day without an appointment. Ms. Baumstark says filing isn’t certification, and that candidates must be certified and the board must authorize a notice of election and sample ballot before candidates are officially placed on a ballot. Baumstark says the board must do this by the end of January as required by law. She says the board plans to do this at their January 9 meeting:
939theeagle.com
Como Smoke and Fire still hiring for both Columbia restaurant locations
Columbia’s popular Como Smoke and Fire has opened its second location in town. The readers of Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have voted Como Smoke and Fire as the city’s best barbecue. Matt Hawkins, who’s the general manager at Como Smoke and Fire’s north location on Paris road, says the restaurant on south Columbia’s Buttonwood opened earlier this month. It’s in the former Buckingham’s location.
939theeagle.com
Attorney General’s lawsuit against Boonville-based propane company cites specific impact on mid-Missourians
Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a Boonville-based propane gas supplier, alleging their abrupt closing has left more than 2,500 rural Missouri customers without a dependable source of propane this winter. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Cooper County against Gygr-Gas. The attorney...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
abc17news.com
David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
939theeagle.com
Weekend deadly fire in Mexico remains an open investigation
Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko tells 939 the Eagle that they would appreciate any information that anyone has on the fire, which killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. The braze, which broke out at about 1:15 on Friday morning, destroyed nine apartments and a nearby office.
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?
Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
KOMU
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Toasty Goat Coffee Company founders Danelle Prevette and Josiah Bryan appear on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
939 the Eagle host Fred Parry wants to feature more small businesses on his Saturday morning “CEO Round Table” program. His Christmas Eve guests were Danelle Prevette and Josiah Bryan, two of the four founders of the Toasty Goat Coffee Company on Columbia’s Scott Boulevard. Danelle has a nursing background, while Josiah’s background is in mechanical engineering. They spoke in-detail about starting their business and the importance of location on Columbia’s west side. They also say anyone from any generation will feel comfortable in their coffee shop, from children to parents to college students to residents from a nearby retirement home:
