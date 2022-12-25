Read full article on original website
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
The Horrific Ocoee Massacre Remains the Largest Incident of Voting-Day Violence in United States HistoryYana BostongirlOcoee, FL
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Trail Blazers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If your NBA team isn’t a serious title contender or rebuilding, you’ve surely heard this before: “It’s time to blow it up.”. Some will argue that the worst place to be in the NBA is in the middle. After all, the league’s best teams get to...
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Wonders Whether LeBron James Will Be A Worse NBA Team Owner Than Michael Jordan
You can't be great at everything in life and Michael Jordan is a great example of that. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time but just because you are great at playing basketball, it doesn't mean you're good at running the whole operation. If his...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
What Is Kyrie Irving Writing on His Old Nike Shoes?
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving continues to send vague messages with his Nike shoes.
Isiah Thomas thinks LeBron and Kevin Durant deserve more respect for the amount of money they made for the NBA
Thomas explains why Durant and LeBron are underappreciated now in terms of the impact they had on the NBA, similar to the one Michael Jordan had during his time
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
FanSided
