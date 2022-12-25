(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO