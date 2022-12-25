Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes has apparently filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, after it was reported he was in a secret relationship with his co-host, Amy Robach.Holmes and Robach were photographed on multiple occasions together and reportedly took trips together. In November, the Daily Mail published pictures of them appearing affectionate and holding hands in the back of an Uber.Document obtained by US Weekly reportedly show that Holmes filed for divorce in New York City on Wednesday (28 December).Neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their alleged affair. However, Holmes subtly addressed...

