Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications
The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
Vikings Do 1 Thing Like Recent Super Bowl Champions
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 and could lock up the number two seed in the NFC in the next couple of weeks when the purple team faces two divisional opponents, the Packers and the Bears. Most experts don’t buy the Vikings as serious contenders despite the excellent record. One reason...
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
What Bears Can Expect in NFL Draft Trade If They Land No. 1 Pick
What potential trade could look like if Bears land No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are limping to the finish line. With their Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears now have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Yardbarker
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Pair of Former Vikings Linemen Sign Elsewhere, Get a Shot at Playoff Push
There are only two games remaining, but much remains to be decided when it comes to the playoff push. Over the past few days, several teams have been adding extra ammunition to prepare for the battle that is the final tournament. A pair of former Vikings linemen will have a shot at helping their team pursue the Super Bowl. Danny Isidora is heading to Tennessee and Ifeadi Odenigbo is heading to Tampa Bay.
Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur on failed fake punt attempt vs Dolphins: 'That was all bad'
The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.
A Longtime Brett Favre Record Was Snapped On Sunday
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has seen a lot of his all-time passing and longevity records snapped over the past few years. Yesterday, yet another record of his fell by the wayside. During Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, Packers kicker Mason Crosby broke the franchise record for most...
