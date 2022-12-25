ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

Comments / 6

Edith Brown
3d ago

my prayers goes out to the family may God be with you and so sorry about that have a blessed Christmas although I know you really can't but I'm really really sorry God be with you

Reply(1)
3
Related
KFVS12

Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire

Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody. A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. 7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The list of candidates for the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Marshall County teen charged after stealing vehicle, causing four-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old male juvenile faces numerous charges after stealing a vehicle and causing a four-vehicle collision in Benton Wednesday, Dec. 22. Authorities responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West 5th and Ash streets. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle who caused the collision had fled the scene on foot.
BENTON, KY
kbsi23.com

Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles

Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle. Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton. At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two

A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Paducah Man Charged in Christmas Shooting Death

A Paducah man has been charged with a Christmas night murder. Police reports said 43 year old John Sommerfield faces charges of murder, and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, following the shooting death of 50 year old Bobby Tabor. Paducah police were called at approximately 6:45 Sunday,...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Very slick roads reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday. Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping. It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark. The Graves County...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Several schools in Marshall County suffered damage from frozen pipes

Several schools in the Marshall County school system suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Barrett...
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Union City

A Dyersburg man was arrested in Union City, after officers were contacted about the use of profanities and alcohol on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said multiple officers arrived and located 32 year old Sterling Preister-Clark walking in the 1600 block of West Reelfoot Avenue. After handing over his identification,...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy