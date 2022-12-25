ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs boast one of most improved farm systems in 2022

One of the biggest reasons why there has been an uptick in the Chicago Cubs' urgency to return to contention is because of the boom that the team's farm system saw during the 2022 season. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a breakout season within the Cubs' minor league system and that would be the reason why he has supplanted Brennen Davis as the organization's top prospect. Sam Dykstra of MLB dot com took a look at the most improved farm systems across Major League Baseball in 2022 and the Cubs were a part of the conversation.
Chicago Cubs News: Atlanta Braves model, Nelson Velazquez, and more

The Atlanta Braves continued to provide the blueprint for the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball on Tuesday night with the six-year, $73MM contract extension that they agreed to terms with catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Oakland Athletics earlier this offseason and now the Braves have locked up their catcher for the next six seasons. The Braves' extension with Murphy continues a trend that the team has followed in regard to their current core.
