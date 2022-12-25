One of the biggest reasons why there has been an uptick in the Chicago Cubs' urgency to return to contention is because of the boom that the team's farm system saw during the 2022 season. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a breakout season within the Cubs' minor league system and that would be the reason why he has supplanted Brennen Davis as the organization's top prospect. Sam Dykstra of MLB dot com took a look at the most improved farm systems across Major League Baseball in 2022 and the Cubs were a part of the conversation.

